Where national security meets national honor

The Sindoor operation clearly indicates that India is not looking for validation. He seeks justice. Indian restraint should never be confused with weakness.

NEW DELHI: Response from the India to the terrorist law sponsored by Pakistan in the operation of Pahalgam Sindoor, which is always designed a tectonic change of its counter-terrorism and the military doctrine and posture. In his passionate speech which resonated through India and reverberated in the world capitals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that a new decisive military action against any act of cross -border terror had been established.

Any country hosts, funding and nourishing terrorist infrastructures, integrating it into its own military forces and targeting India for brutal attacks against innocent civilians, will face rapid, punitive and rebutting consequences. Calibrated military operations will dismantle terrorist networks not only in cashmere occupied by Pakistan, but also through the international border in the heart of the Punjab Pukist province, whatever the way in which the terrorist hubs sponsored by the State are intertwined.

The doctrine of Sindoor, rooted in the maintenance of sovereignty and civilizational ethics, aims to protect its territorial integrity, to ensure internal unity, harmony and peace, and to maintain India on the path of accelerated economic growth to become a Bharat Viksit by 2047. Redefined and developed.

Prime Minister Modi is unequivocal: any act of terror against India is an act of sharing gray areas, more banking war by other means, no resignation to hemorrhage by terrorism. The prime ministers addressed to the nation and the international community according to the operation was more than an affirmation of success. Delivered on the sacred occasion of Purnima Buddha, he unveiled a new strategic grammar, worthy and based on Indiates civilizational values.

It has transmitted a simple but resolved message: India believes in peace, but peace must be supported by force. Basically, PM Modis Sindoor Doctrine affirms three separate and non -negotiable principles. First, India will not start any dialogue with those who perpetuate terror; The dialogue, once resumed, will be bilateral and will only respond to terrorism and cashmere occupied by Pakistan. Second, India unequivocally rejects economic ties with nations supporting terrorism, traces a firm line between trade and national honor. Finally, India will no longer tolerate nuclear intimidation that Sindoor decisively broke any illusion that nuclear threats could protect acts of terror.

The choice of name Sindoor bore a deep cultural symbolism. Sindoorthe Red Vermilion carried by married Hindu women has been invoked not as a metaphor for victimization, but as a symbol of sacred duty and national pride. The terrorists sought to defile this honor; India responded with force. Staff has become a political, culture has become strategic. In addition, since the terrorist attack occurred in cashmere, which is the geographic and metaphorical front of Mother India, the Sindoor operation must save it and greet it. The answer India follows a doctrinal line.

From Kautilyas Arthashastra to the doctrine of Indira of the 1980s, graphic nuclear affirmation of Vajpayejis in 1998 through the tests of Pokhran-II, reaffirmed a sovereign law India to self-law despite the pressures and global sanctions, and has established an inidic desert policy, the doctrine of the Modi has demonstrated in URI and Balakot Indian underlined the need for sovereign decision -making in times of crisis and in matters of importance of vital national security.

Sindoor's doctrine transports this, supported by a confident India determined to act independently and robust to defend its fundamental interests and the security and security of its citizens. Geopolitically, the operation has reset regional expectations. Pakistan, accustomed to the use of nuclear posture as a shield for terrorism, has been confronted directly. The illusion of impunity is broken.

China, although officially neutral, has to face its Allys vulnerability. And the United States’s world powers in the United States to testify to India Act without delay an external invitation or approval. Other neighbors must now weigh the consequences of their poor will and their anti-Indian actions.

Over the past 11 years, India has achieved a dense and deep network of bilateral strategic partnerships in many geographies and with major powers. He is engaged in multilateral and miniiilateral, regional and interregional cooperation agreements and negotiates ALF. During Operation Sindoor, numerous strategic and defense relations of India with the major powers and these partnerships underwent a fire law.

After Pahalgam, it was rewarding that there was a universal conviction of the terrorist attacks of our partners. After the climbing of the Pakistans in response to the Sindoor operation, however, concerns were expressed as to the climbing between nuclear neighbors. The reactions were also colored by the way their weapons systems worked or failed to operate in this military commitment. As we advance, we must not only carefully choose our strategic partners, but also make sure that these partnerships integrate the doctrine of Sindoor.

This means that they must use their influence on Pakistan to dismantle its terrorist infrastructure and abandon terrorism as a state policy, and in the event of having to use the military force to act against the Pakistani-military-military infrastructures, they must be solidarity with us. No sanctuary for the bad guys, no rescue. Above all, targets of terrorist infrastructure in India are not only a threat to India and its role as a bastion of democracy and an engine of economic growth and global development.

From Pakistan, terrorism is exported to the global scale of Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and beyond. However, a large part of the international community continues to look away, even if uninformed terrorist groups operate openly in the terrorist paradise that Pakistan was and remains. During Operation Sindoor 1.0, the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Pakistan publicly admitted as much. India, acting against this monster of terror with Hydra head, has carried out a global service.

He is a front -line warrior in the fight against international terrorism. The world must be awake to act and stop drawing moral equivalence between the authors of terror and those who act against the short -term and short -term optical considerations. The economic dimension of the Sindoor doctrine also has a significant weight. By clearly indicating no trade with terror, India has operated economic tools in the service of national security.

Actions such as the suspension of trade and treaties such as the Industry Water Treaty highlight the resolution of India to ensure that economic relations are firmly aligned with national security objectives. These measures send a clear message: economic commitment must follow, and not precede, the elimination of terror.

Blood and water cannot run together is the existential message. A powerful gender story strengthens the message of operations and puts it under the spotlight: the role of women in the framework of India national security. Two officers in good place leading briefings after the operation symbolized the growing importance of women in the India defense landscape. This moment of Nari Shakti (empowerment of women) has strengthened respect for the civilization of women, echoing the historical examples of Rani Lakshmibai to contemporary military leaders, thus intertwining national pride with the inclusiveness between the sexes.

The India military force is increasingly reinforced by local innovation. While some foreign systems have been used, the successful deployment of native missiles, drones and surveillance platforms highlights the operational maturity of Atmanirbharta in defense. It improves our thrust and our request for export. We have also tested weapons systems that we imported and co-produced in India vis-à-vis those used by Pakistan, and these have reaffirmed the right choices we have made. The Sindoor operation clearly indicates that India does not seek validation seeks justice.

Indian restraint should never be confused with weakness. The Sindoor doctrine is not simply reactive; This is a proactive affirmation of doctrinal clarity. Life, dignity, well-being and honor of the Indiates of people in particular their women are non-negotiable. This is where national security meets national honor. This is where ancient values ​​meet modern strength. And this is where India is held at the end, not below and United. I have Hind. * Lakshmi Puri is a former deputy general secretary of the United Nations and deputy executive director of UN women; and a former Ambassador of India.