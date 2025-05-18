Trumpist Zeitgeist gives a turkiye place to the maneuver

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AFP / File photo)

US President Donald won over the historic Gulf visit last week drew global attention. His trip also coincided with a series of high stakes organized in Turkiye who involved actors from the East and the West, signaling increasing ankaras by bringing together sides which compete on material interests and ideology.

In a fragmented world order, where the diplomacy of world powers vacillates, Turkiye seized the moment, taking advantage of its geostrategic position and capitalizes on its average power status. In addition, it is the Trumpist Zeitgeist which gives Ankara to the room for maneuver in global policy, positioning it as a key actor in the new era of diplomacy.

Since the start of the Ukrainian-Russian war, Turkiye has played an active role in the attempted adoption of both parties at the negotiating table. Certain efforts, such as the cereal and prisoner exchange agreements, have succeeded, while others are below their planned objectives. As part of his continuous efforts to end the war, Turkiye welcomed delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul last week.

Although neither the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky nor the Russian president Vladimir Putin assisted, these talks were still very important. They marked the first direct discussions between the two nations since the first months of the Russian large-scale invasion in February 2022. Although no cease-fire agreement was concluded, the talks stressed the importance of direct political meetings that involve Putin and Zelensky.

The Trump administration sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio to attend the procedure, highlighting the growing hopes of a diplomatic resolution an objective that the management of Turkiyes, in particular President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been looking for years.

In addition to these peace efforts, Turkiye organized an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of NATO, stressing the growing importance of European defense in the light of the conflict of Russia-Ukraine. With the changing dynamic of global geopolitics, there has been increasing pressure for Europe to strengthen its own defense capacities, especially in the position of American administrations that Europe should not count on Washington for its safety. This is where Turkiye, with its solid army and advanced defense industry, appears to be a partner close to the interests of European states.

Perhaps because of the growing importance of Ankaras in the eyes of European states, a new series of nuclear talks between Iran and the European Troika (United Kingdom, France and Germany) also took place on Friday in Istanbul. These talks have focused on indirect negotiations in progress between Iran and the United States concerning a new potential nuclear agreement. Since his return in office in January, Trump has revived his so-called Maximum Iran pressure campaign, even while expressing his support for nuclear diplomacy, but with the imminent threat of military action if that fails.

Turkiye seeks to pursue a soft power -based policy to carve out a more important role in the emerging regional order. Dr Sinem Cengiz

Turkiyes Political Elite seeks to pursue a soft power -based policy, in particular mediation, to carve out a more important role for Ankara in the emerging regional order. For years, Erdogan has demonstrated an exceptional ability to read the world Zeitgeist and diplomatic meetings organized by Turkiye testify to this.

Beyond Turkiyes' commitment to peace discussions against Ukraine, Syria and NATO, an important development took place which still highlights nations that increase regional power. The PKK, a militant Kurdish faction, announced last week its intention to disarm and dissolve in the context of a peace initiative with Turkiye. This would mark the end of an insurrection of four decades which won tens of thousands of lives and a tense Turkish policy. The efforts of former Turkish governments, including Erdogans, to resolve the conflict through legal regulations have failed. However, this development indicates a potential turning point, more solidifying the position of Turkiyes as a key director in the region.

Politicians prevail and his changing approach to diplomacy have undeniably influenced international policy. However, the Trumpist approach seems to promote the activism of Turkiyes because it has opened the way to Ankara to play a more active role in regional and global policy.

In the region, the start of Trumps' second mandate quickly followed the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, a development that saw Turkiye emerge as one of the greatest beneficiaries. The decision prevails over last week to raise sanctions against Syria was a crucial moment. Erdogan practically joined a later meeting with Trump, the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Riyadh, reporting a new era of cooperation.

Ankara and Riyadh have put a lot of pressure for the US administration to facilitate sanctions from the Syrian government. Today's climate seems to promote intermediate powers such as Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, which seek to avoid a global system in which decisions are taken only by major powers, highlight their own interests. This new geopolitical trend, where regional central powers have an increasing influence, is part of a broader change in international order.

Although Trump's visit does not include Turkiye on the route, it is clear that the diplomatic strategies of Erdogans and its foreign policy governments were welcomed by the White House. Trump has repeatedly highlighted Erdogan as an important partner capable of carrying out pragmatic strategies and realpolitik.

Turkish officials have long been planning that American-Turkiye relations would improve during Trumps' second term after years of tension. It now seems that the Turkiyes are betting on Trump is, in many ways, that the payment of Trumpist Zeitgeist creates a favorable environment for Ankara's foreign policy, because the United States focuses on the main foreign policy issues such as war in Ukraine and the integration of Syria into the international fold.

Dr. Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst who specializes in Turkiy Relations with the Middle East. X: @Sinemcngz

WARNING: The views expressed by writers in this section are theirs and do not necessarily reflect the point of view of the Arab news