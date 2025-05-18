



The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he and the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Poland were aimed to speak with Donald Trump before the presidents of the Presidents of the United States with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a wave of unknown Russia-Ukrraine outfits in Istanbul.

In remarks to journalists on Sunday, Merz said that he had discussed the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while the two men attended the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican. Merz said that he also spoke to the Vatican at length with Ukral President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I spoke with Marco Rubio, including the call tomorrow. We have agreed that we will speak again with the four heads of state and the American president in preparation for this conversation [with Putin]Said Merz.

Trump said he planned to speak to Putin and Zelenskyy to discuss the means to stop the bloodbath of the wars.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, confirmed to the Russian news agencies that preparations were underway for a conversation between Putin and Trump.

Friday, the talks of the Turkish city of Istanbul were the first time that the games have taken place face to face since March 2022, weeks after the large -scale invasion of its neighbor's Russia.

The brief talks gave only one agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war, according to the leaders of the two delegations, in what would be their greatest exchange since the start of the war.

A high Ukrainian official familiar with talks said that Russian negotiators asked Ukraine to withdraw his troops from all the Ukrainian regions claimed by Moscow before they accept a cease-fire. It is a red line for Ukraine, and as it stands, Russia does not have full control in these regions.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy met the American vice-president JD Vance and Rubio on the sidelines of the papal inauguration, according to a source from the Ukrainian delegation. It was the first meeting between Zelenskyy and Vance since they clashed publicly during talks at the White House in February for the future of war in Ukraine.

Ukraine fears the attack of ballistic missile

In the meantime, Ukraine said that Russia planned to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Sunday to intimidate it and its Western allies.

The Ukraine military intelligence agency GUR said that Russia planned to carry out a missile training and combat launch.

Gur said in a statement on the Telegram application that the launch was sentenced to the Russian Sverdlovsk region, adding that the range of missile flights was greater than 10,000 km (6,200 miles).

Ukraine also said that Russia had launched a record number of drones overnight, targeting various regions, including that of the capital, where a woman was killed.

Its air force said Russia launched 273 Shahed attack drones and various types of imitator drones, 88 of which were destroyed and 128 were lost, without negative consequences.

Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said it was a record number of drones. Russia has a clear goal of continuing to kill civilians, she said.

Al Jazeeras Zein Basravi, postponing Kiev, said that at night, the air raid sirens began and they continued for almost nine hours.

We see these massive drone strikes and we see crowds of people looking for shelter, in search of security, in these deep underground metro stations of the capital and in other regions of the country, once again, said Basravi.

Deliberate murder of civilians

The Russian army said it had intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones overnight and Sunday morning. He also claimed to have captured Bahatyr, another village in eastern Ukraines, the Donetsk region, because it intensifies the war effort despite the talks.

Russia’s night's drone attacks were strongly condemned by Ukrainian officials.

Zelenskyy reiterated his call for stronger sanctions in Moscow after a Russian drone killed nine bus passengers in the Sumy region in northeast Ukraine on Saturday. It was a deliberate murder of civilians, he said.

The pressure must be exerted on Russia to stop the murders. Without more severe sanctions, without stronger pressure, Russia will not seek real diplomacy.

Russia, which denies having targeted civilians, said it has reached a military target in Sumy. His Ministry of Defense said that another regulation had been captured in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskys Top Help, Andriy Yermak, has also criticized attacks.

For Russia, negotiations in Istanbul are only a claim. Putin wants war, Yermak said.

Russia aims to create conditions for lasting peace

In an interview with Russian state television, Putin said that Moscows Aim was to eliminate the causes that triggered this crisis, to create conditions for lasting peace and to guarantee the security of Russia, without further developing.

The Russian references to the deep causes of the conflict generally refer to alleged grievances with kyiv and the West that Moscow presented as justification for the launch of the invasion in February 2022.

They include commitments to Dénazifier and to move Ukraine, to protect Russian speakers from the country to the east, to repel the expansion of NATO and to stop the geopolitical drift to the west to west.

Ukraine and the West have all rejected them, saying that Russia’s offensive is nothing more than a seizure of imperial style lands.

Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia began war, with millions of people forced to flee their homes.

Putin said the Russian army, which occupies about 20% of Ukraine, had the troops and the means necessary to achieve its objectives.

The US State Department said in a statement that Rubio and its Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, spoke on Saturday. During the appeal, Rubio praised the prisoner exchange agreement concluded in Istanbul, said the departments spokesperson.

Ukraines, the best negotiator, the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, said that the next step would be a meeting between the two presidents at war.

Russia said it had taken note of the request, but added that the exchange of prisoners of war should be completed first, and the two parties then had to present their visions for a cease-fire before the next series of negotiations could be organized.

