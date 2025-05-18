The Indonesian President Prabowo Subantos The Policy of the Sea of ​​Southern China has many contradictions and inconsistencies, in particular with regard to the line of Chinese Nine-Dash. In distinct joint statements, Indonesia has shown an incoherent position on Chinese maritime complaints.

Indonesian parliament is in the process of ratifying A treaty signed with Vietnam last year, delimiting their exclusive economic zones in the Southern China Sea. Prabowo undertakes to ratify the treaty and plans to officially sign it during a next visit to Vietnam. The treaty is significant not only because it ultimately ended the 12 years of demarcation of the military borders between Indonesia and Vietnam, but also because Indonesia and Vietnam have ignored the line of nine Chinese, which rides their agreed border. China protested the agreement.

But in November of last year, during the visit to the state of Prabowos in Beijing, Indonesia and China released a joint declaration in which, for the first time, Indonesia formally recognized that he has a maritime assertion that overlaps with China. This recognition was an aberration of decades of Indonesian policy, which had never recognized such overlap. From the neighbors of Indonesia and China, it is the line of nine dash disputed in Chinal that rides the exclusive economic zone of Indonesia.

The agreement was thus criticized for having apparently approved the complaint of the Nine-Dash line in Chinas, which is not based on international law, in accordance with the 2016 decision against the line.

However, after the joint declaration caused controversies, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry has published a statement which reiterated that Indonesia does not recognize the Chinese line of Nine-Dash, and that all cooperation should be based on UNCLOS. In addition, after Beijing, Prabowo went to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden. During the visit, Indonesia and the United States published a joint declaration reiterate The importance of respecting the decision of the 2016 court and compliance with UNCHDs. This seems to contradict the joint declaration of Indonesia with China, which has clearly not respected the 2016 arbitration court.

The recognition of the complaint that overlaps with China questions the ability of Indonesia to ratify the treaty with Vietnam, which was signed almost two years earlier. If Indonesia recognizes an assertion that overlaps with China, it must implicitly recognize a complaint that overlaps with China in the agreement with Vietnam.

However, during several meetings with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Prabowo reiterated Indonesia's commitment to ratify the agreement. On this basis, Prabowo should cancel the recognition of the complaint that overlaps with China, as well as any commitment to the joint development of the region with Beijing.

Yet another contradiction appeared during Prabowos Remarks In the Diplomatic Forum of Antalya in Türkiye, where he mentioned overlap with China. He suggested a joint venture, in particular with regard to the granting of fishing permit for fishermen from the two countries in the maritime area that overlap.

Such an inconsistency also affects current negotiation between the association of nations and China of Southeast Asia on a code of conduct in the Southern China Sea. As Indonesia did not recognize the nine-Dash line, Jakarta rejected it as a basis for negotiations. Other Anase countries have requested what the joint declaration intended for the Indonesian position in the negotiations, but no clear response has emerged.

There are two possible explanations to explain why Indonesia pursues this inconsistent policy.

First, Prabowo may not be aware that all these policies contradict each other, or that recognizing the maritime complaint that overlaps with China means that Indonesia agrees with something that is illegal under international law. He may also not be aware that recognition of an assertion that overlaps with China affects the Indonesia-Vietnam agreement. He may think that these policies are not linked and may not even be aware of the exact locations of the claim of overlap with China.

Second, Prabowo may want to make an ambiguity part of its strategy. He perhaps wanted to please China with the recognition of the complaint that overlaps in the joint declaration. However, at the same time, he may have known that joint development could not be implemented, in particular because of the ratification of the Indonesia-Vietnam agreement.

It is still too early to judge what Prabowo has in mind for the Indonesian policy of the Sea of ​​the Southern China Sea. There remains an open question if Indonesia will implement joint development. What is clear is that by recognizing the maritime claim that overlapped, Indonesia helped China continue its territorial ambitions.