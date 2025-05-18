



Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty images

With President Donald Trump's private dinner for the best coins holders within a week, the classification is flooded with cryptographic wallets which are actually anonymous.

On May 22, the 220 Top 220 Trump Top 220 were invited to a dinner with the president of his Virginia Golf Club outside Washington, the event was announced last month, and the Tally closed on Monday evening.

The nature of the pseudonym portfolios raises questions about the real identities and motivations of the greatest holders of the token, who bought a seat at the table with an American president.

The documents of the Analysis Society of the Inca Digital Blockchain which were examined by CNBC show where the holders of TOP 275 Trump chips send and receive the token. Many are strongly linked to international exchanges like Binance who do not serve American customers, an indication that they are probably not American citizens.

An analysis by Bloomberg revealed that 19 of the 25 best portfolios almost certainly belong to individuals operating outside the United States

Justin Sun, who openly shared that he had bought $ 75 million from the Trump Family World Financial Token a digital part where 75% of the profits go to Trump -related entities are at the top of the token ranking at the same $ Trump.

Zoom in the iconarres pointing outwards

Sun, who was born in China, is the cryptographic entrepreneur behind the Blockchain Tron and is in talks with the dry to resolve the accusations of civil fraud.

A portfolio called SUN is currently holding more than $ 18 million Trump, with $ 4.5 million bought after the dinner competition announces, according to Bloomberg.

Several reports indicate that the portfolio is linked to the founder of Tron. A Sun representative did not respond to the request for CNBC comments or confirmed if the sun is the owner of the portfolio.

Even, a cryptocurrency network in Singapore which was vocal in its quest to obtain a place at the Trump dinner, landed in second place with an investment of $ 18 million. An Australian crypto entrepreneur would also have cut.

The classification indicates the extreme volatility of the token.

Inca Digital told CNBC that, although 560,376 portfolios made gains made of $ 5.2 billion on the $ Trump token, an even larger number 592,962 portfolios have collectively lost $ 3.9 billion.

The figures underline the massive transfer of wealth within the ecosystem of Trump's cryptography, where the first buyers saw manneurs while the majority suffered losses.

Chainalysis and Elliptique, two main blockchain analysis companies, initially followed tokens movements and $ Trump negotiation costs. But a few days after CNBC published a story on the number of cryptographic portfolios that had lost money on the memes piece, the companies said they were too busy with existing customers to continue the analysis of the chair's self -proclaimed token.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., The classification member of the Senate Sub-Comeding Investigations, warned that growing assets of the Trump family family could serve as a stolen door for foreign and business interests seeking access to the president.

Freight Technologies, a logistics company based in Houston which is negotiated on the NASDAQ and has a market capitalization of just over 2.3 million dollars, bought a value of $ 2 million from $ Trump tokens to influence the American-Mexico trade policy, according to a press release. CEO Javier Selgas described this decision as a strategic thrust for “champion Fair and Free-Trade” through the American-Mexican border.

Freight technologies finished 250th, missing the cup for dinner.

Find out more about CNBC Pro technology and crypto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/18/trump-coin-dinner-to-include-mostly-non-americans-based-on-top-holders.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos