Turkey discovers the new 75 BCM gas reserve in the Black Sea, aims to meet household demand for 3.5 years

In an important step towards energy independence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Turkey had discovered a new natural gas reserve estimated at 75 billion cubic meters (BCM) in the Black Sea.

Speaking at a public event in Istanbul, said President Erdogan, “With this discovery, we will meet the natural gas needs of houses in Türkiye for 3.5 years.” He stressed the strategic importance of this discovery in reducing the country's dependence on energy imports.

The reserve was discovered at the well of Goktepe-3, located in the Black Sea, where the drilling has reached a depth of 3,500 meters, according to Erdogan. The discovery of gas leads to an estimated economic value of around $ 30 billion, which marks it by one of the most precious discoveries in Turkey in recent years.

The new discovery adds to existing turkeys to strengthen its production of inner energy. Erdogan highlighted the progress made in the country's flagship field in the country, where daily production of natural gas has now reached around 9.5 million cubic meters.

Turkey currently imports more than 90% of its energy needs, imposing a heavy burden on the national economy. In response, the government has accelerated initiatives aimed at developing indigenous energy resources and diversifying international energy partnerships, in particular in oil and gas exploration.

By strengthening interior production and reducing dependence on foreign energy sources, Turkey not only aims to reduce its energy import bill, but also to improve its overall security of supply. This last discovery represents an important step in this direction.