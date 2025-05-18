Opportunities or threats to Colombia?

May 14, President Gustavo Petro official in Pekn Colombia membership at the initiative of the band and the route (BRI). This stage, expected for several months, opens a new page in Colombian foreign policy and generates important questions about the future of our international relations. The band and route initiative was launched in 2013 by the President Chino XI Jinping, In order to recreate and develop, in modern terms, the legendary commercial roads of the old silk road. This initiative is raised as a broad framework for global cooperation based on infrastructure, trade, cultural and technological exchanges, and envisages massive investments in members of members, in particular in EVMs, ports, telecommunications and renewable brothers.

For China, the band and the route is a Key platform for its international strategy, Through which he seeks to extend his global economic and political influence, guaranteeing commercial ways that make it possible to mobilize strategic products and resources more efficiently. Since its creation, the BRI has generated enthusiastic support, but also critical and critical controversies, in particular because of the concerns concerning excessive debt in vulnerable pass and possible political dependencies. Currently, more than 150 assists have signed cooperation agreements under the initiative, Among them almost all Latin America passes. The most recent to join was Argentina in 2022, who, despite the arrival of President Javier Milei, close to Donald Trump and representative of the radical right, has not retired from the agreement. This is revealing because speculation that the United States requires serious sanctions only for the membership of Colombia to the BRI. That said, it is also true that the approach of China must be managed with balance and responsibility, avoiding getting involved in delicate areas that can generate tensions with the United States, a strategic and historical partner of Colombia. In fact, the recent official statement of the State Department, through the Western Hemisphere Bureau, was overwhelming: The United States is opposed to financial institutions such as the financing projects of the BID of Chinese state companies in Colombia and other regions linked to the band and the route. According to the press release, these projects represent a risk to regional security and must not be subsidized with the resources of American taxpayers. This declaration confirms that, although there are no automatic sanctions, there are clear red lines which should not cross if you wish to preserve strategic cooperation with Washington.

In my time as an ambassador in China, I had the opportunity to know the documents signed by several of our neighbors such as Chile and PER, who were remarkably similar to the one who now signed Colombia. At that time, we began to analyze the convenience of participating in this initiative, but the derived emergencies of the pandemic inevitably diverted our attention to the priority problems linked to public health and the acquisition of vaccines, and finally there is no concrete. In the specific case of Colombia, Membership of this initiative does not imply the immediate business of commercial treaties Nor automatic acceptance of Chinese cumbers or investments. The agreement signed by Petro is, essentially, an unrelated understanding of understanding agreement (or, as it is called, a cooperation plan for cooperation, an unclear expression which reflects, according to internal disputes between the presidency and the exterior to define both its title and its content). This document goes Priority areas for future cooperation, such as road and digital infrastructure, technology transfer, reindustrialisation In strategic sectors such as agro-industry, health, electrical mobility and environmental and energy cooperation. Each of these potential projects must be negotiated and approved by the two governments, concerning national regulations, budgets and priorities. The small institutional management of the process is striking. The meeting of the advisory committee on foreign relations, a key opinion from RGAN for a decision of this nature, was initially summoned and then canceled without further explanations. This suspicion of food omitting, accentuated the lack of transparency around the agreement and leaves aside a fundamental space for the plural analysis on the implications of this diplomatic stage.

However, knowing the ability to be recognized by the Petro government to design and execute strategic projects, it does not seem realistic to expect significant progress in the rest of its mandate. In fact, in a recent declaration, the president himself recognized this limitation when correspond to the next government to manage and implement specific commitments derived from this adhesion. There is no point in promoting the approach through this initiative of Chinese companies in sectors such as transport or new energies, in which this step has carried out great advances, if the step has not structured new projects to participate in the French cover in competitions or tenders; And on the contrary, it embarrassed by a heavy crushing, such as previous consultations and environmental regulations, the execution of current projects. President Petro, explaining his membership expectations, also expressed that one of his immediate objectives is Reduce or eliminate the commercial gilk that Colombia maintains with China. This objective reveals an ignorance of both the scope of the document and the structural problems of our economy. Currently, Colombia has little exportable offer capable of generating attractive volumes for China, while products imported from all are essential in several areas of daily consumption. A concrete opportunity to balance commercial balance in medium and long term will be to export the export of mining energy products, in particular new products such as copper. This mineral is essential for the development of new technologies associated with renewable energies and electric vehicles, sectors in which China is the largest global consumer. Excavation like Chile and PER, which have a commercial supervision with China, have largely achieved it thanks to their mass copper exports. Colombia should seriously consider this strategic possibility. However, it is obvious that this government, with its policy openly contrary to the exploration and exploitation of natural resources such as copper and other strategic minerals, and not to advance in this direction. On the contrary, he blocked alternatives from BSQUEDA and the development of these resources, missing a precious opportunity to diversify our export basket and strengthen our trade relations with China. On the other hand, it is important to For China, the benefit of this agreement is immediate. The simple membership of Colombia in the BIS already represents a strategic victory in terms of international prestige and expansion of its sphere of influence. They do not need to quickly execute specific projects to show positive results, because each new step has joined symbolically strengthens the Chinese initiative. On the other hand, the advantages for Colombia are potential and not immediate. To materialize them, An effective, transparent and strategic execution of well -designed projects is necessary, Something improbable under the current administration. Consequently, to be a task of the next government to determine how to transform the intentions of the memorandum into real projects which contribute to national development. Finally, in conclusion, it is important to highlight three key aspects: First, the process itself was poorly managed. An external policy decision of this magnitude, which involved an approach to one of the main powers of the world, deserves a lot of transparent, weighted and consulted. If it was made clearly, sharing with one above the content of the document, explaining its real scope and authorizing a broad discussion in the advisory committee on foreign relations and in other scenarios, it will have generated less polyics and surely more political and social support. Second, this agreement should not be considered a threat or an immediate opportunity. It is just a door that opens, but the advantages will depend exclusively on the way it is implemented. It requires planning, technical leadership and especially professional and pragmatic diplomacy. None of this seems to be guaranteed today. On the other hand, a future government, which faces this challenge with maturity and without ideological prejudices, can make it an effective platform to advance the major challenges of Colombian development. To do this, be fundamental to involve in a determined manner in the private sector, as a key director in identifying opportunities, the structuring of projects and the attraction of productive investment in the strategic sectors.