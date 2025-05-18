



European leaders must speak to Donald Trump on Monday to help the American president prepare for his planned call with Vladimir Putin in what could be a pivotal week for Ukrainian peace talks.

The Trumps administration launched its appeal to the Russian president, their first publicly meeting revealed in almost three months, as a critical moment to establish concrete parameters for a lasting regulation in the war.

Long worried that the American president has not concluded an agreement with the Kremlin which would neglect Ukrainian interests, the leaders of the Europe have at the same time run to influence the assets by thinking before the talks.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he would join French President Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister on Monday for their second call with Trump since Friday.

We can only hope that there will be other progress, said Merz, who, with London and Paris, supported to put pressure on Moscow. My impressive impression is that Europeans and Americans are determined to work together, but now also deliberately, to make sure that this terrible war ends soon.

During a burst of diplomacy in the past 10 days, Putin has given little ground, refusing to engage on terms fixed by others and reject a meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey last week despite talks between the two parties.

Although the American administration is more impatient with Russia, the Trumps team was kept in their Putin reviews. Trump said on Friday that he had organized the direct call with Putin because he still thought that a peace agreement was not possible without me. Trump should speak to Zelenskyy after his call with the Kremlin.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met JD Vance in Rome on Sunday in what the Ukraine President described as a good meeting. Ukrainian presidential press service / Handout / AFP / Getty Images

Zelenskyy met on Sunday in Rome with American vice-president JD Vance, the first meeting between the two men since their White House explosion in February. Zelenskyy called for a good meeting and said that he understood US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

We discussed negotiations in Istanbul, where the Russians sent a low -level delegation without decision -making authority, said Zelenskyy. I reaffirmed the preparation for Ukraines for real diplomacy and I highlighted the importance of a complete and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible.

Rubio said his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov told him on Saturday that Moscow would prepare a document describing their requirements for a cease-fire which would then lead to broader negotiations.

We do not want to be involved in this endless process of talks, there must be progress, a little movement, he said in an interview with CBS.

If a document is agreed in the coming days when the two parties show the desire to make concessions, I think we can feel good to continue to remain committed. If, on the other hand, what we see is not very productive, perhaps having a different evaluation, he said.

Kyiv and its European allies fear that if the Trump administration is moving away from peace talks, this would also cease or reduce UKRAIN military support to Ukraine, putting another advantage on the battlefield in Moscow.

On Friday, Zelenskyy was closely coordinated with European leaders and joined their call with Trump. During a visit to Rome on Sunday, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said that the coming week would be crucial to try to advance the peace process.

According to Ukraine of the War, signaling its intention to weaken Ukraine above all in peace, Russia led the greatest drone attack against Ukraine in war during the weekend, launching 273 explosives-Landrones and Lures, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Ukraine Military Intelligence Agency, GUR, also warned on Sunday that Russia intended to carry out a training launch of an intercontinental RS-24 Yars on the night of May 19.

The agency said the launch is intended to intimidate Ukraine and that the missile would be equipped with a training warhead. He said the missile has a 10,000 km range and was launched from a site in the Russian region of Sverdlovsk, near the mountains of the Urals.

Additional reports: Barbara Moens in Brussels and Laura Pitel in Berlin

