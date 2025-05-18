Discover the original Boris bike

These days, it is difficult to imagine that London without a public bicycle sharing program for transport for London (TFL) boasts that it provides more than 12,000 Cycles of Santander and 800 reception stations in the capital, and annual traffic in 2023 was more than 8.5 million, but only 15 years ago, we asked ourselves how this new idea was going to manage.

Yes, we know that the most recent cycle technologies in the world are common by some of the most talented athletes on the planet of the Giro Ditalia at the moment, but for these evenings Bike at bedtimeReturning to London, 2010. It is a bit of an unusual choice, of course, but give it a chance and we will see where we finish.



Launch of the sponsor – Unique bike in front of Tower Bridge (Credit: Road.CC)

Okay, a bit of a background Santander Cycles has become the main sponsor of the Londons bicycle rental program in 2015, and it is still. Before that, Barclays was the first sponsor, although the bikes were commonly called Boris Bikes because Bours Johnson was the mayor of London when the program began to operate in 2010 (whatever the fact of him?). It is despite the fact that Ken Livingstone announced the concept when he was in power, but does not allow you to enter all the credit and name because, frankly, life is too short.

The idea has always been quite simple: you hire a bicycle, drive it, then turn it over to any home station. Quite simple. You can hire from a terminal, via the Santander Cycles applicationOr you can buy a membership key, which is a subscription. The first half hour costs 1.65 and passing them with a day are available from 3.

You give a quick verification to the bicycle and type your code in the keyboard keyboard to release it. Then you adjust the height of the saddle and you go. When you are done, you turn the bike back to any empty mooring port.

The London program was inspired by the Vlib system in ParisAnd there are now more than 3,000 bicycle sharing projects operating around the world.

In 2010, the founders of Road.cc, Tony Farrelly and Dave Atkinson, went to London to try the bikes just before the launch of the Barclays Cycle Hire and made a video just in front of the Buckingham Palace. We think Tony always has this t-shirt. He definitely has this haircut.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6qijgimvrs

The original bicycle was designed by industrial designer Michel Dallaire and built by Canadas DevinciThe frame was made of aluminum and, as you expect, it was intended to be solid enough to withstand all kinds of use and abuse. It came with integrated lighting, the tires were resistant to perforation and the cables operated internally to protect them from damage and bad weather. Weighing much more than 23 kg, it was certainly not light but it was hardly the point.

The verdict?

He is mainly seated and begged and very maneuverable, said Tony. It's a heavy bike, not to keep away from that, but once you pedal it, you don't really notice it.

He has hub gears with a change of torsion. It is a three Shimano Nexus speeds and this first equipment is low enough to make you go up something big. You get a large saddle. You are not going to run on this or become aero, so that does the trick.

A bicycle of public services with mudguards, lights powered by the hub and a front grid.

The design step is fabulous to jump and down. You can disassemble on the side. These Kenda Kwest tires are a large fatty and easy-to-drive rubber that drives very comfortable, dealing with all the poule nests or imperfections.

Bikes have changed since then. In 2018, a new Pashley design was introduced, with a smaller setting and wheels and a new Gear Hub.

More recently, electric bikes were added to the fleet in 2022.

The Barclays cycle rental program began on July 30, 2010. Before the end of October, we reported that the millionth driver had been identified (a 37 -year -old technology specialist called Rupert Parson, if you are interested). The average monthly rental time is generally between 15 minutes and a half, so, then spoke of fairly local trips, mainly. But in 2013, we reported a group of friends who recovered from the challenge of renting a Boris bicycle, crossing France, mounting Mont Ventoux and returning to London in 24 hours. The Provence giant. Did they do it? Discover the video to find out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huwceazkc2q

Then in 2016, a group led Boris Bikes Up Alpe Dhuez, one of the most legendary ascents of cyclists and, once again, a regular star of the tour.

We saw an attempt to take a Boris bike in Cardiff and return to London within 24 hours, risking a fine of 300 for a late return, and we saw another tour in a world tour for charity – visit New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Rome, Paris, Dubai, Taj Mahal and New Delhi.

Boris Bike Hour's record has been broken several times and is now more than 20 miles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVGNL4PNPOQ

Above all, however, the point of bicycle Boris is to have you effectively get around London, and The total number of hires is now more than 140 million.

