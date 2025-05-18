Tim cooks the biggest bet – The Wire China





Good evening. For Apple and its CEO Tim Cook, the Chinese worker union and the American consumer was the perfect marriage, which would place Apple on the path of the first company of 1 dollars in the world. Cook was so satisfied with the result that, in May 2016, he concluded an investment agreement in secret China of 275 billion dollars with President Xi Jinpings Administration. But as Patrick McGee arises in an article adapted from his new book, Apple in China: the capture of the largest company in the worldCook doubled precisely at the wrong time. Six months after the agreement that Donald Trump would become, most of the peoples, president -elected Trump. And in March 2018, XI abolished long -term limits, preparing for a lifetime rule. These two events would eventually trap the apple in a geopolitical trap which will be difficult, if not impossible, so that it escapes. Also in this week's issue: the overview follows the American and Chinese price rates after the truce of Geneva; Rachel Cheung on David Webbs Adieu; Henry Huiyao Wang on the way Xi considers the trade war; And five scholars say goodbye to Joseph Nye. If you are not already a paying subscriber The threadPlease register here. Do you want this email directly in your reception box? Register to receive our free newsletter. Apple CEO, Tim Cook, in an Apple flagship store in Chengdu, October 16, 2023. Credit: VCG via Getty images Tim cooks the greatest bet By operating the power of formidable manufacturing workforce at the service of insatiable consumers of the Americas, Tim Cook transformed Apple into the largest company in the world. But, argues that Patrick McGee, Cook ultimately did not imagine the potential geopolitical consequences of this strategy. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, US trade representative Jamieson Greer, Chinese ambassador to the Li Chenggang WTO, and Chinese Vice-Minister He Lifeng, attend a bilateral meeting between the United States and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 10, 2025. Credit: Ustr Overview: Prices in China: Where are we now? Up. Again. Down. Again. Looking back again the follow -up of the American president Donald wins on, the pricing policies again can induce migraine headaches and it is just for the people who try to stay up to date with the news. Imagine the challenges for business leaders who try to direct their global operations through the fog of Trumps Second China Trade War. In this week, Noah Berman extinguishes the twists and turns of the Russian tariff mountains. David Webb, activist investor and founder of webb-site.com, during an event at Foreign corresponds' club to Hong Kong, on May 12, 2025. Credit: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg via Getty images Hong Kongs' conscience is preparing to leave the scene If you are an individual investor in Hong Kong, or a journalist looking for a good quote, you like him. If you are a Chinese tycoon or company that tries to force a low -ball assessment on minority shareholders in a doubtful privatization agreement, you hate it. For three decades, David Webb has been a voice of reason on a wide range of Hong Kong policy issues, from classrooms to taxi licenses, and a tireless columnist for business and government's shenanigans on its eponymous Webb-site.com. Now faced with the final stages of a terminal disease, webb last week took the time of his schedule still busy to say goodbye to his adopted city. A Q&A with Henry Huiyao Wang Henry Huiyao Wang and his colleagues from the Center for China and Globalization, a reflection group based in Beijing, are well known in Chinese-American circles. They act as a track two intermediaries with the American counterparts who share their interest in filling the increasingly wide gap between the leaders of the two countries. If we are not paying attention, Wang tells Noah Berman, a cold warning mentality will soon become a cold war and perhaps even hot. Part of its mission is to explain Chinese government policies that the Chinese government is often not very good to explain it, while trying to counter some of us, the American president, Trumps Trumps with calm reason. The trade deficit of American goods with China, he maintains, is not what it seems. Wang also wants to remind the world that the United States has a trade in global services of $ 1 Billion and a surplus of $ 300 billion, much of which comes from China. Henry Huiyao Wang Illustration by Lauren Crow Joseph S. Nye Jr. speaks during the session “China, Europe, United States: The Cootition Challenge” at the Davos World Economic Forum, January 23, 2014. Credit: World Economic Forum via Flick Another type of power In a tribute to Joseph Nye, the influential Harvard scientist who died on May 6, five admirers are thinking about how his soft power information could help China eliminate its rigid ideological fidelity and its bureaucratic risk aversion, and thus gain hearts and minds in the West. They also remember a man who, even if the American-chinoine debates have been reduced to binary, have maintained the nuance and conviction that power could still be principles. Subscribe today for unlimited access, from only $ 19 per month.

