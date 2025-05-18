



The secretary general of Congress Jairam Ramesh | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The leader of the Congress Jairam Rameshs Birthday Greetings at the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (May 18, 2025) was set up for the excavation of the government of Narendra Modi, which he accused of having permanently ignored the farmers of Mr. Dhankhars on behalf of the agitating farmers. Mr. Dhankhar, who is also president of Rajya Sabha, was sworn in as 14th Vice-President India on August 11, 2022. He was 74 years old on Sunday. The irrepressible vice-president and president of Rajya Sabha Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar is 74 years old today. While wishing it on this happy occasion, it must be remembered that it is extremely unhappy but not quite surprising that the Modi government continues to ignore its passionate pleadings on behalf of the agitive farmers, Mr. Ramesh said in an article on X. Earlier this month, Mr. Ramesh had cited the vice-presidentsrark that inflation should be envisaged while providing aid to farmers to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had not done so. Mr. Dhankhar had pleaded for subsidies to the fertilizer transferring to direct benefits for farmers, on the basis of the American model, and asked that inflation be taken into account while providing financial assistance to farmers, such as the wages of legislators and deputies. The president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress also praised the day of his birthday. I widen my warm birthday wishes to the vice-president of India, and the president of Honble, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep DhankharJi. Whether it is blessed with good health and a long life, and that its commitment to maintaining parliamentary democracy remains firm, said Mr. Kharge on X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-govt-continues-to-ignore-v-ps-pleas-on-behalf-of-farmers-rameshs-dig-on-dhankhars-birthday/article69591082.ece

