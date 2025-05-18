President Trump reacts to the diagnosis of Biden prostate cancer





President Donald Trump wished Joe Biden a “fast and successful recovery” Sunday evening after the announcement of the agressive cancer diagnosis of the former president of the prostate.

Why it matters

Trump has long criticized Biden, especially during the 2024 presidential campaign who saw Biden resigning due to the concerns raised from the interior and outside of the Democratic Party. Questions vorted on his mental acuity and his possible decline while the president of the White House and the president of the time, Kamala Harris, asked questions about his cognitive capacity in the last months of his presidency.

Trump, 78, emphasized his physical health, especially during the campaign, during which he contrasts with the older Biden, 82. During the press conferences, Trump openly mocked “Joe Somnolent” and questioned his ability to lead the country.

What to know

Trump went to Truth Social, his social media platform, to share his message on the diagnosis of Biden.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis,” he wrote in the position. “We express our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a quick and successful recovery.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Biden personal office published a statement concerning the diagnosis of the former president, saying that last week, it “had been seen for a new discovery of a prostate nodule after having experienced growing urinary symptoms”.

The declaration continued: “Friday, he received a diagnosis of prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (group 5 of grade 5) with metastases with bone. Although this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, cancer seems to be sensitive to hormones.

The Gleason score is a scale of 1 to 10 which gives patients and doctors a framework for the severity of cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic website. Any gleason score of 6 or more is considered cancerous.

It is quite common for men over 50 to encounter prostate problems. Some of the most common health problems include benign prostate hyperplasia, prostatitis and prostate cancer.

In 2021, the last year for which data is available, 236,659 new cases of prostate cancer was reported in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Prostate cancer was the most common of all cancers diagnosed in men that year, followed by lungs and bronchi, and colon and rectum cancer.

President Donald Trump is seen in the White House Oval Office on May 7 in Washington, former DC president Joe Biden, said at a conference on April 15 in Chicago. President Donald Trump is seen in the White House Oval Office on May 7 in Washington, former DC president Joe Biden, said at a conference on April 15 in Chicago. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images // Scott Olson / Getty Images

What people say

Former vice -president Kamala Harris wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday: “Doug and I are saddened to learn the diagnosis of President Biden's prostate cancer. We keep it, Dr. Biden, and all their family in our hearts and our prayers during this period. Joe is a fighter – and I know that he will be confronted with the same force life and its leaders.

The representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Sunday: “I'm sorry to see this news. Cancer is really horrible. My father died in 2021 with cancer. Pray for Joe Biden and his family.”

Meghan McCain, media commentator and daughter of the late senator John McCain, posted on X: “Cancer is the absolute worst. It is hell. It is incredibly difficult for any family, wherever it is to face.

The former president of the National Democratic Commission (DNC) Jaime Harrison on X: “Keep my friend and my president @joebidenn in my prayers! May God keep you and cure you Mr. President!”

What happens next?

Biden's office said he would receive treatment following the diagnosis, although he did not specify what treatment path that the former president would take.

Update of 05/18/25, 18:40 pm and: This article has been updated with additional information.

Update of 05/18/25, 18:51 pm and: This article was updated with a new photo.

