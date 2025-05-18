Fishing rights, mobility of young people and food standards emerge as final obstacles in the United Kingdom-Us Reset

With only hours before Monday, Landmark UK-EU Summit in London, negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union remain in progress, while the two parties try to finalize a scanning package of agreements which could symbolize a new phase in their post-Brexit relationship.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Keir Starmer must welcome the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Council Antnio Costa, and the head of the foreign policy of the EU, Kaja Kallas, to Lancaster House in what the civil servants hope to be a pivotal time marking the reinstatement of the UKS in key aspects of European cooperation. The summit follows recent agreements with the United States and India and is designed by Downing Street as the third pillar of broader economic reset.

But with the negotiations that extend late on Sunday evening, and no official deadline imposed, the result remains uncertain. EU ambassadors were invited to stay waiting for a meeting on Monday morning, stressing the nature of the eleventh hour of the dynamics of Talksa which recalls the Brexit negotiations written under Boris Johnson.

The last hard sites of the last days were, said defense secretary John Healey, who met European counterparts in Berlin and Rome before the summit.

Deal in three parts was waiting but not yet final

Officials on both sides work towards three basic deliverables:

A defense and security partnership that could open the way to British access to the EUS 150BN Defense Fund. Although the United Kingdom will not immediately obtain the right to bid in the fund, the partnership should restore cooperation in the United Kingdom on the police and information sharing, potentially improving collaboration with Europol. A commercial and regulatory alignment agreement, particularly focused on agrifood exports, port friction and emissions trading. The United Kingdom seems to be willing to accept a certain dynamic degree of alignment with EU's food standards, perhaps under the supervision of the European Court of the final language of justice is still under discussion. A political declaration of geopolitical solidarity, interpreted as a joint position in a changing world landscape, in particular given the uncertainty surrounding a second presidency of potential Trump in the United States.

However, the two fishing rights in the most controversial areas and a mobility project for unresolved young people.

Fishing: symbolic and strategic

Fishing has once again become a political flash point, the United Kingdom seeking an extension of four years to post-Brexit access agreements, while Brussels puts pressure for a longer-term agreement. France has insisted that any attempt to fish in the United Kingdom for the time limit should be equaled by equally limited transactions on food export standards and border controls.

The whole discussion is a package, said an EU diplomat. We will not accept elements that are only the advantage of the United Kingdom without solids and solid commitments on other questions.

Some in Westminster fear that any compromise on access to British waters will be politically toxice, especially for Starmer, who tries to court the urban voters of remains and the districts of Heartland who vote on fire.

Mobility for young people: politically heavy

A proposed program of mobility of young people, granting reciprocal reciprocal access to 18 to 30 years to life and work abroad for limited periods, is another point of collision. Although Starmer insists that any agreement would be reciprocal, capped and limited in time, the United Kingdom's arrangements with Australia and Canadian on the right attacked it as free movement through the rear door.

The Labor Party would seek to minimize the importance of the Youth program in Summit, which can postpone it at a future stage. But the language on tuition fees and access to health care for EU nationals also remains in negotiations.

Red, gates and shows

The other expected results of the summit include:

The use of EU e-gates by British passport holders, reducing waiting times in European airports;

Progress towards the merger of negotiation programs for the United Kingdom and EU emissions, which, according to officials, could reduce the energy costs of households and facilitate cross-border trading in electricity;

Rationalized agricultural exports, aimed at combating post-Brexit delays for perishable goods.

The Minister of Relations of the United Kingdom, Nick Thomas-Symonds, emphasized ruthless pragmatism throughout the process, citing emphasis on jobs, border security and lower costs to consumers. But he also warned: nothing is agreed until everything was agreed.

Political risks remain high

Despite increasing public support for closer links with the Eupolls, now show almost two thirds of the British, a closer relationship faces criticisms of all sides.

Nigel Farage and the conservative chief Kemi Badenoch have already qualified the agreement emerge a surrender and have committed to reverse it if they gain in power. Some Labor deputies in the departure voting areas remain worried about how voters will interpret a rapprochement with Brussels.

At the same time, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP called for more daring movements. Ed Davey prompted to join a customs union, while SNP Europe spokesperson Stephen Gethins described the largest and best growth strategy available.

People want sovereignty. But they also want to be better off, said a Labor MP. We have neither.

For Starmer, the summit offers a chance to reset the Britain standing in Europe and project a message of competence and stability after years of chaos. But the risks of the failure of the negotiation table or the perception of the public are strongly present.