Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

A letter from the Turkeys Minister of the Interior Minister revealed how the country has become a safe refuge for organized crimes networks, drug traffickers, cybercriminals and international fugitives.

The Minister of the Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, who oversees the two main law enforcement organizations, the police and the gendarmerie affirmed in a letter in the Parliament that more than 660 groups of organized crimes operating in Turkey had been dismantled during the past year.

While the minister sought to underline the repression of governments of criminal networks, he inadvertently admitted that the authorities had made it possible for years for years to operate freely in Turkey, neglected their activities and had not taken action until recently.

According to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Nordic Monitor, between June 2023 and August 2024, the Turkish authorities led more than 1,600 operations, holding 11,635 people and officially arresting more than 4,500.

Yerlikaya failed to provide figures on the number of people arrested was finally convicted because most of the judgments are released during their first hearing and that acquittals are the most common result at the end of the trials, largely due to political ties cultivated by groups of crimes organized in Turkey and the subordination of the magistrate in the executive branch.

On paper, the letter reads like a victory. In reality, this raises a more in-depth question: why were these tentacular criminal empires allowed to take root and to operate so freely in the first place? And why delayed action, especially when several countries have long urged Turkey to dismantle groups that threatened public order and national security beyond its borders?

A letter written by the Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, revealed how organized crime groups have prospered in Türkiye in recent years:

The most overwhelming revelation is the magnitude of the criminal landscape 660 distinct organizations, each with its own network of agents, financial infrastructure, weapons, political links and important assets. In particular, this figure only covers only 14 months, because the minister has not disclosed the number of groups of organized crimes targeted in previous years or after October 30, 2024, the date of the signature of the letter.

However, the Minister frequently publishes messages on his X account, claiming that the police dismantle dozens of networks of crimes organized each week, putting the total far beyond what he reported in his official letter. Critics argue that the government often targets low -level figures in criminal companies while avoiding brains that orchestrate diets.

These groups were not only well equipped but deeply anchored in Turkish society. Such a presence does not materialize overnight. These groups did not operate in the shadows, but at the sight of the vigilant eye of the law enforcement organizations which seemed little willing to intervene against such groups, often dissuaded by the political signals of the government.

This naturally raises serious concerns concerning the integrity of judicial institutions and the police and the intelligence agencies of the turkeys which have become deeply politicized under the Islamist government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and its nationalist extreme right, Devlet Baheli, which was described as the Godfather of mafia groups and criminal groups in turkey. The prolonged governments of inaction to dismantle hundreds of criminal unions suggest not only a disturbing complicity, but also a lack of flagrant political will to face these networks.

Among the thousands of objects confiscated in the operations of 2023-2024, there were 545 long-term weapons, nearly 10,000 handguns and 19 handguns of military fire power in civil streets. Add to that the massive transport of drugs, counterfeit documents and more than 6,000 order tickets used for financial coercion, and a clear image emerges: it was not only criminal behavior; He was organized, armed and prospered under the reign of President Erdogan.

The widespread use of false identities and the infiltration of public institutions A problem that the ministry also recognized suggests that organized crime in Türkiye is not only a police problem. It is a vulnerability of the state.

While Minister Yerlikaya stressed that even civil servants are not exempt from investigation, the very need for such a declaration exposes a deeper systemic rot. If the civil servants were involved and growing evidence suggest that many were then where the surveillance mechanisms were? Where was the responsibility? The Minister has not disclosed the number of officials surveyed, arrested or prosecuted in connection with their links with these groups of organized crimes.

The problem extends beyond the unions of local organized crime. Over the past decade, Turkey has become a paradise for notorious international criminals, some of which have even obtained Turkish citizenship and political protection.

The letter indicates that between June 2023 and August 2024, 552 fugitives wanted by Interpol were arrested in Türkiye. That such a large number of international criminals can operate or hide in the country raises serious concerns about border security and international cooperation. How has Turkey become a safe refuge for so many fugitives in the first place?

The opposition claims that financial incentives have led the Erdogan government to allow Turkey to become a hub for international criminal groups. According to Cevdet Akay legislator, a total of $ 76.7 billion of unidentified origin was injected into the Turkish economy during the two decades of Erdogan. On the other hand, the same figure amounted to only $ 1.7 billion between 1984 and 2001.

Erdogan and his partners are accused of benefiting from criminal groups who pay money and bribes to Turkish officials to avoid legal problems while operating from Turkey. Mehmet Aar, a former Minister of the Interior who is supposed to have a significant influence on the country's police apparatus, is frequently identified as the key figure coordinating various crime activities organized on behalf of the Erdogan government.

The case of CEMIL NAL, who worked as an accountant for the 2014 FLEYAL Criminal Company to 2021 and was recently murdered, illustrates how organized crime in Türkiye was facilitated. Nal played a key role in creating a large -scale money laundering program that has removed illicit funds from northern Cyprus, which is controlled by Turkey.

He revealed in detail how the former interior minister Sleyman Soyu and the former vice-president of Fuat Oktay accepted millions of bribes, and who compromised recordings involving the son of Erdogans Burak and Erkam Yldrm, son of former Prime Minister Binali YLDRM, were used as a lever effect by the Falyls group. NAL also shared audio recordings of his conversations with members of the Turkish judiciary, during which they discussed bribes in exchange for rejecting criminal cases against the group. NALS allegations have never been investigated in Türkiye. He was murdered on May 1, killed in the hotel bar where he stayed in The Hague.

The NALS affair is not an isolated incident, but rather the latest addition to a long list of criminal groups operating in Turkey, paying for protection money to government officials with the share of lions to President Erdogan and its far -right nationalist allies.

The government is generally taking measures against international desired criminals when external pressure becomes unbearable for the Erdogan administration and the drawbacks prevail over the advantages. Even in these cases, Turkish connections are often overlooked, and local networks which allow foreign fugitives to maintain their operations in Türkiye remain intact. These limited operations are also used to help Erdogan deviate criticism in the country and abroad.

This climate of impunity seems deeply anchored, because organized groups continue to flourish while the authorities often target street agents rather than leaders or real brains in police operations.

Governments are trying to frame these operations as hollow resounding success in the light of what they reveal: for years, criminal unions have operated with impunity, creating networks of violence, intimidation and illicit finances in the cities and institutions of turkey.