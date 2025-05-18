



Akbars Global Stature as a researcher and author, in particular Tinderbox: the past and the future of Pakistan, positions him as a key voice to defend the India position against cross -border terrorism. His writings argue that the creation of Pakistans was rooted in violence and ideological insecurity, often stressing the fragility of its state structure unlike the India democratic resilience. A senior official noted that Akbars' writings have historically rocked the story of the Pakistans. His inclusion reflects India's intention to set up an intellectual offensive alongside diplomatic commitment. Akbar's recent articles on the X platform further strengthen its nationalist position. In one, he wrote: Pakistan invented modern terrorism in the era of the post-second world war and now faced with the consequences. In another article for Open Magazine, he said, the partition only obtained a traction after the designed community violence, suggesting that the fundamental ideology of Pakistans was based on conflicts. Akbar also praised the decisive approach to PM Modi in terrorism. In a recent comment, he wrote: PM Modi won a proud place in history because he knew when to launch military operations against terrorism. He has established a new doctrine: terrorism is war. Meanwhile, the network of women in the media, India (NWMI), strongly protested the inclusion of MJ Akbar, noting that it was accused by at least 20 women, most journalists, sexual harassment and that it has lost a defamation case against one of the survivors. “These allegations are detailed, and have been widely reported and recognized … in the case (default) in February 2021 was hailed as a benchmark for women's rights and the safety of the workplace in India.” The organization said in a press release. “We think that his presence in the delegation undermines the values ​​that India seeks to project abroad,” he added. The Sindoor operation, launched after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, on April 22, which cost civil life, is the last strategic response of cross -border terrorism. Despite past controversies, Akbar remains a respected voice in diplomatic and intellectual circles, the one that the Modi government seems eager to take advantage of the world scene.

