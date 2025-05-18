Prelude to geopolitical rebalancing – OPED – EURASIA REVIEW





The agreement between the United States and China in Switzerland, offering a temporary de-escalation of the trade conflict between the two countries, has produced an increase in global stock markets and a relief measure for businesses and the millions of workers on both sides of the Pacific who supported the gross of the economic pain of Trump's tariff war. Announcing the agreement, the representative of China has described this an important step in resolving the differences between China and the United States, he also stressed that it aligned itself with the interests of the two nations and global economic stability. The Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, head of the Chinese delegation also described discussions as frank, in-depth and constructive. On the American side, the American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the commercial representative Jamieson Greer stressed that “substantial progress” had been made. Bessent described discussions as “productive and constructive while Greer noted that” it is important to understand how speed we have agreed, which reflects that the differences may not be so important on this subject. »» The two delegations highlighted the creation of a longer processes' process consultation and expressed optimistic hope that this could open the door to a broader agreement. Geopolitical trade and rivalry This preliminary consensus should not affect the fact that the two parties know that trade is not simply an economic tool. In Asia, in particular, it is a fundamental pillar of the geopolitical strategy that underpins alliances, projecting influence and shaping the regional balance of powers. The wear secretary claims that the United States does not want generalized decoupling of China but only strategic breaks; And his latest statement that we could make a great rebalancing of economic ties with China and the dream scenario would be if the United States and China could work together to unlock access to Chinese consumers, and China buys more American manufacturing products to reflect its teams for a better balance between the United States and China in the commercial arena. However, it will undoubtedly be pushed to ensure that the United States uses it as a key lever to maintain its dominant position in the world's policy and economy. The two teams of negotiators need a reminder that there may be more positive impacts of a large trade agreement which does not only benefit the two countries if they can take into account good geopolitical considerations. The following is a list. Geopolitical impact Commercial disputes have become a major source of greater and even systemic friction between the United States and China, which has an impact on their global relationship. A complete agreement that responds to trade and other economic concerns of discriminatory or unjust policies can reduce these tensions. As we have seen recently, even a temporary agreement leading to prices discounts has been welcomed and calmed global markets and policy.

Multilateral institutions: American and Chinese commercial and economic disputes have undermined the authority and efficiency of multilateral commercial institutions such as the World Trade Organization (WTO). An agreement could potentially revitalize the WTO by strengthening the settlement of multilateral disputes. This could also lead to a renewed commitment to an international order based on fair and more effective rules than the two countries claim to support.

The negotiation and implementation of a trade agreement require sustained dialogue and cooperation. This initial meeting has already built a certain degree of confidence and confidence. It should help open more channels for communication on other critical geopolitical problems to promote a stable and predictable international environment. Economic impact A complete agreement would probably imply significant prices reductions and the resolution of the main trade disputes. This could reduce the risk of greater fragmentation of the global trade system. The lowering of prices can help restore confidence, encourage investments and stimulate global economic activity. Although some decoupling supply chains have occurred, a major commercial agreement could cause stabilization of supply chains and reverse some of the inflationary pressures and disturbances caused by the trade war. This will benefit consumers and businesses in both countries and worldwide. Global economic growth: a complete agreement will stimulate global trade and investment, leading to higher growth rates worldwide. The recent reduction in temporary prices has been cited as a factor that can improve the chances of avoiding a recession in the United States, it should also help China face the slowdown affecting its economic growth. Impact of global governance Cooperation between the two countries is crucial to meet global challenges such as climate change, pandemics and nuclear proliferation. A broader trade agreement could promote a more conducive environment for cooperation, in particular on joint research, technology transfer and the implementation of sectoral agreements.

Standards and standards: The agreement could influence the development of international standards and standards in fields such as artificial intelligence, spatial exploration and even weapons and the proliferation of military technologies. Given the size and influence of the two economies, any alignment or divergence in these areas could have global repercussions. Technological impact The agreement could solve problems related to technology transfer, intellectual property rights and competition in emerging technologies. This can positively reshape the dynamics of technological competition between the two nations and have implications for global innovation.

Transnational problems such as cybersecurity and nuclear proliferation require a degree of cooperation between the major global powers. The reduced tensions of a trade agreement could allow the United States and China to more easily find common ground and work together on these challenges, thus benefiting the rest of the world. In conclusion, a broader trade agreement between the United States and China has the potential to be a positive force and a significant game changer in geopolitics by reducing tensions, by strengthening global political and economic order, by promoting cooperation on global challenges and by providing greater stability to the rest of the world. The optimistic scenario also considers him as helping to prevent a new descent into a “new cold war” where other countries are forced to choose sides. This would allow the emergence of a more stable, flexible and pragmatic international relationship. However, the specific effects of such an agreement are still uncertain. The question of whether it ends up improving geopolitics will also strongly depend on its effective implementation and application by both sides. It is also obvious that even with a large agreement, new commercial, economic and geopolitical controversies could occur in the future, requiring continuous dialogue, adjustments and pragmatic leadership to overcome.

