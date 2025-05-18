Donald Trump reacts to the diagnosis of Joe Biden prostate cancer





Need to know that President Donald Trump is expressed about the cancer diagnosis of former President Joe Biden in a statement, Trump said: “We extend our best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a quick and successful recovery” Biden announced on Sunday, May 18, that he was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer ”

Donald Trump talks about the cancer diagnosis of former president Joe Biden.

Following an announcement from the Biden personal office that he was diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer, Trump, 78, shared a declaration on social truth Wishing Biden, 82, a “successful recovery”.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis,” wrote Trump. “We express our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a quick and successful recovery.”

Donald Trump; Joe Biden.

Luke Hales / Getty; Jonathan Hordle-Wpa Pool / Getty

Earlier on Sunday, May 18, the Biden personal office announced in a statement obtained by the journalist of the Wall Street Journal, Ken Thomas, whom he had received the diagnosis after seeing a doctor last week.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new conclusion of a prostate nodule after having experienced growing urinary symptoms,” the statement said.

“Friday, he received a diagnosis of prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (group 5 of grade 5) with metastases at the bone,” continued the press release. “Although this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, cancer seems to be sensitive to hormones that allows effective management. The president and his family examine treatment options with his doctors.”

A spokesman for the former president shared an update on his health in a statement in ABC News on Tuesday, May 13.

In a physical routine examination, a small nodule was found in the prostate which required a more in-depth assessment, the spokesman said at the time.

A number of other political figures have spoken out following Biden's medical announcement, including his former vice-president, Kamala Harris.

“Doug and I are saddened to learn the diagnosis of President Bidens of the prostate,” Harris wrote in a Post X on Sunday. “We keep it, Dr. Biden, and their whole family in our hearts and prayers during this period. Joe is a fighter and I know that he will face this challenge with the same force, the same resilience and optimism that have always defined his life and his leadership. We hope for a complete and rapid recovery.”

