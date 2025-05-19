Criminal per week, case of false diplomas with content of content





“We coordinated with the Siber Jaya metro police department will investigate and explore the” “Facebook account JAKARTA (Antara) – Criminal and security events took place in the DKI Jakarta region for a week from the development of the alleged fake diploma from the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the distribution of a download in a Facebook group account which contains content or non -production. The following is a full summary of the news that is still interesting to read. Two witnesses were not present in the summons of the accusation case of false Jokowi diplomas The Polyda Metro Jaya said that two witnesses were not present to achieve the quote to appear from the investigator in the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday (9/5). “There were two witnesses who were called, namely the initials MS and the United States. American witnesses had no confirmation, but the witnesses of Ms. had confirmed that they could not attend,” said the chief of the Jakarta Metropolitan police subdivision, Simanjuntak, the main commissioner of the police (AKBP), Simanjuntak, met in Jakarta Monday. Complete news click here Mikhael Sinaga was questioned 50 questions about the case of fake diploma accusations Podcaster Mikhael Sinaga said he had been questioned up to 50 questions by the Directorate of the General Criminal Investigation into Jakarta Police concerning the case of false diploma accusations reported by the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “I was examined 50 questions by the examiner, so this evening the inspection was not completed and will continue on Monday (19/4),” he said when he was met in the Jaya metro police department Complete news click here Mass organization unloading combined poster in the main Kramati Jati market The joint TNI staff, Polri, East Jakarta Satpol Pp dismantled the Post of Organizational Organizational (Ormas) Community at the Kramat Jati Main Market, East Jakarta on Wednesday evening. “Tonight too, our management orders to dismantle mass organization positions on the main Kramat Jati market,” Kramat Jati police commissioner, chief police commissioner, Kramat Jati Market, East Jakarta said on Wednesday. Complete news click here The Kramat Jati main market incident, BPPKB BANTEN apologizes The management of the Banten Big Family Potential Development Agency (BPPKB) apologized over the incident at the main Kramat Jati Market, East Jakarta, Saturday (10/5). “We are on behalf of the management and members of the BPPKB Banten BPNTN unit which had just been confirmed about a month ago, the incident that occurred on Saturday evening at the Kramat Jati Main Market on the main BPKB BPKB UNIT KRAMAT, Rapiudin. Complete news click here Polda Metro Jaya Inquiry into social media accounts containing INSE content Polda Metro Jaya investigates group accounts on Facebook which contains blood content which is widely discussed on social networks (social media). “We coordinated ourselves with the management of the Metro's regional police in Siber Jaya will investigate and explore the Facebook account,” said the chief of the Jakarta metropolitan police subdivision, Akbp Reald Simanjuntak, during the meeting in Jakarta on Friday. Complete news click here Reporter: Ilham Kausar

Publisher: Agus Setiawan

