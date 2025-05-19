A massive shot near Charminar d'Hyderabad claims 17 lives





Hyderabad: At least 17 people, including eight children, died and several others were injured after a massive fire broke out on Sunday in Gulzar House in the Charminar region in Hyderabad, officials said. According to Telangana Disaster Response and Fire DG Services, Y Nagi Reddy, “There was a fire in the Krishna Pearls store and the residential complex in the Gulzar House region. The fire service received the call at 6:16 am and dispatched 11 firefighters with sufficient staff at 6:17. The exam shows that the cause was a short-circuit.” <br /> A massive fire near Charminar d'Hyderabad claims 17 lives (Etv Bharat) “There was no deficiency in the fire service by fighting the fire and saving the people. The building had only two meters, like a tunnel. There is only one meter staircase to access the first and second floors. A senior official from a private hospital said eight people had been died. Apollo hospitals, in a statement, said they received five people with burning and inhalation injuries, and all were declared dead. All these victims have undergone serious burns and inhalation injuries and could not be relaunched. Death has been declared. Our ambulance team continues to stay there to save other victims. We provide maximum support to the families of victims during this difficult period, the Apollo hospitals said. The wounded were taken to the Osmania, Yashoda (Malakpet), Drdo and Apollo hospitals. The building housed jewelry on the ground floor, and people stayed in an apartment on the upper floor, said the police, adding that smoke has spread to the upper floors. Telangana's fire service in a statement said that the fire broke out on the ground floor (G + 2 building) and spread to the upper floors. The deceased was identified as: Rajera Kumar (67) Abhishek Modi (30) Sumitra (65) Munnibai (72) Aarushi Jain (17) Sheetal Jain (37) Iraj (2) Thradi Gupta (7) Rajni Agarwal Mother Modi Pancakes to modify Warsha Modi Throw the tracks Rishabh Pratham Agarwal Pranshu agarwal Pitam PM Modi expresses anxiety, announces compensation Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed an anxiety about loss of lives in the Hyderabad fire incident. In an article on X, he said: “Deeply anxious by losses of life due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. That the wounded soon recovered. He also announced an Ob Gratia from RS. 2 Lakh of PMNRF at the next company of each deceased.” The wounded would be given Rs. 50,000, “he added. Telangana's chief minister, a Revanth Reddy, expressed his shock for the incident and ordered senior officials to take all the necessary measures to save people trapped in the building. An official CMO press release said that instructions had been issued to immediately move the injured in hospitals and ensure appropriate medical treatment. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu also expressed sorrow against the fire accident at Gulzar House. He also offered condolences to the families of the deceased. After visiting the site, the Minister of the Union, G Kishan Reddy, said the police informed that eight people died in the fire accident. But the figure must be confirmed by them only. In another incident on May 14, a massive fire broke out in a three -story building in the Hyderabad Begum bazaar. He added that the government should provide appropriate equipment and training for firefighters. Find out more: Three, including baby killed after the fire, shies away in the Hyderabad building The fires decompose in the library of Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etvbharat.com/en/!state/several-killed-many-injured-fire-breaks-out-at-gulzar-house-near-charminar-in-hyderabad-updates-sunday-may-18-enn25051801339 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos