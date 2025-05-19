China spy efforts are increasing, with us a higher target

In the United States, Chinese activists on a walk are increasingly suspicious of knowing who can look at them.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, China spies He no longer seems to fear the United States, according to former diplomat Jim Lewis, whose direct experience with Chinese intelligence agencies extends over more than 30 years. The Chinese State Ministry of State, or MSS, is the most important and active spy agency in the world, according to Lewis.

“It is – on a scale and in the scope and in Brazene – the largest espionage operation against the United States in its history,” said Lewis.

China espionage operation

According to the Latest assessment American intelligence agencies, China is the most active and the most persistent cyber-man in the United States, but piracy has not replaced Beijing's pursuit old -fashioned human intelligence.

The Chinese Communist Party takes advantage of a global network of secret agents to monitor and influence events outside of its own borders. It is also monitoring and intimidating Chinese dissidents in the United States

A propaganda video of the Ministry of Security of States published on the largest Chinese social network, WeChat, boasts last year that the espionage agency “feels things before they happen” and “fights against evil”. The video serves as a public message for foreign opponents and the own citizens of China about the growing power of the ministry.

The MSS could have up to 600,000 employees, according to an estimate.

Jim Lewis 60 minutes



“And they are determined to continue the United States,” said Lewis. “We are targets number two for them.”

The highest target of XI is the own people of China, some of which Live in the United States Therefore to maintain absolute Power at home, Xi looks abroad, said Lewis.

“Xi Jinping probably remembers that many revolutions are starting outside the country of origin, and he doesn't want it to happen to China,” Lewis said. “There is therefore a huge effort to pay attention to the expatriate population.”

To this end, China secretly opened a police station abroad In the middle of New York. Chinese expatriates could renew government documents at the station, discovered in 2022, but federal prosecutors said that the main objective of the outpost was to target and harass Chinese dissidents.

“They did it in the Netherlands, they did it in Canada. But the idea you would open a police station in another country is a signal of respect for the sovereignty of this nation,” said Lewis.

What happens when Chinese spies are captured

After the station closed, two Chinese-American who opened the book were accused of conspiracy in order to act as unregistered foreign agents in China. One of the accused then pleaded guilty.

In the past five years, the Ministry of Justice has charged more than 140 people for crimes related to harassment, hacking and spying for China in the United States

Linda SunOne of the accused worked for New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Federal prosecutors allege to have accepted millions to influence that Hochul met and what the governor said about China. Sun and her husband, who pleaded not guilty, had a house of several million dollars in Long Island and A Condo in Hawaii.

“Everyone leaves a record. Some records are more flamboyant than others,” said Lewis.

And others, like the path left by the 76 -year -old retired historian, Shujun Wang, are less flamboyant.

Shujun Wang 60 minutes



Last August, Wang was sentenced Of four accusation of false declarations, illegally possession of the identification of democracy activists and to act as an unregistered foreign agent in China. He was sentenced from April 14 to three years of supervised liberation for his role Spy for the Chinese government. A federal judge spared prison prison due to health problems, including cognitive decline, but reiterated that he had committed “serious” crimes against the United States

Wang came to the United States from China in 1994 as a guest researcher at Columbia University in New York, the city of the city of Chinese activists more exiled than any other in the world. Wang helped found a group, the commemorative Foundation Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang, who met regularly and dedicates democracy in China.

Wang told 60 minutes that it was impatient to promote democracy. He became a confidence member of the Chinese dissident community and took notes on whom attended pro-democracy meetings and what they said in his role as director of advertising for the Foundation.

But for 17 years, he also hopes China.

Wang was charged in 2022 by the Ministry of Justice to share the names of the dissidents, the contact details and the private conversations towards the MSS. He calls him a “very large misunderstanding” when he was asked to share information with the largest intelligence agency in China. Wang pleaded not guilty.

“Throughout the test, they were very cautious. They never used the word” spy “. Look at the record and you will see that,” he said at 60 minutes. But the transcriptions of the trials show that the federal prosecutors have declared three times that Wang “spied on” for the Chinese government and that he “had used his position to spy on and betray other defenders of the walk”.

Wang has repeatedly told the federal agents that he had no contact with the MSS, but the federal prosecutors said that Wang had met MSS officers in China, and that the FBI mandates have enabled the FBI to access SMS and emails exchanged. The texts showed that the officers offered Wang plane tickets, and then admitted to federal agents that they helped his family in China with a commercial dispute.

In 2021, an FBI infiltration agent pretending to be a state security ministry agreed to Wang's door, offering to help delete communications from his computer that could incriminate it, if the United States tried to continue it. The video of the meeting has shown that Wang welcomed man's help.

Last August, Wang was sentenced to four counts to make false statements, illegally having the identification of democracy activists and acting as an unregistered foreign agent in China.

Wang's lawyers, Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma and Kevin Tung, admit that their client was in contact with Chinese intelligence agents, but they argue that he has not violated the law.

“Our position has always been that he had never intended to be an agent of the Chinese government,” said Margulis-Ohnuma.

They claim that FBI agents went after Wang once they could not recruit him for the United States

“They felt a little vindictive and angry and frustrated by their inability to stop higher spying,” said Margulis-Ohnuma, adding that his client was transformed into “autumn guys”.

Wang's lawyers say he had no secret top information, noting that Wang has transmitted things like the attendance sheet for a pro-democracy event.

“There is therefore no evidence of prejudice to the interests of the United States or the interests of the democracy movement of everything he has done,” said Margulis-Ohnuma.

Asked about Wang, Chinese analyst Jim Lewis, now a distinguished scholarship holder at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said at 60 minutes: “He was an agent. He worked with the Chinese government to identify the objectives to monitor and make compromises.”

Lewis says that there is still no substitute for human intelligence in the field, even if Wang seemed to be a consumable asset for the Chinese espionage agency.

“The Chinese are very good, and he was not number one on the list of assets to protect. This means that there are other assets that are protected.”

Pro-democracy activists being spied on

Two pro-democracy activists based in the United States at which 60 minutes have spoke are concerned about being monitored by Chinese spies in America, and for reason.

The name and contact details of Anna Yeung-Cheung, as well as the information of 63 others, was found in the luggage of Shujun Wang when he returned to New York of a trip to China in 2019. During his trial, she testified against him.

Anna Yeung-cheung 60 minutes



Yeung-cheung, born in Hong Kongsaid that she had never imagined that Wang had people in China raised on what she was doing. Now American citizen, Yeung-Cheung organizes demonstrations for the Hong Kong Democracy Movement in the United States

She thinks that Chinese spies collect information for Beijing on what is said during demonstrations and how many people appear.

“These are their tactics, right? They try to silence you, harass you or intimidate you so that you stop what you do,” she said.

Hong Kong authorities have offered $ 1 million in Hong Kong, or about USD 130,000, for information leading to Anna Kwok's arrest because of her frank activism. Kwok now directs the pro-democracy organization that Yeung-Cheung has co-founded. She is currently looking for political asylum in the United States

Earlier this month, before his maintenance with 60 minutes broadcast, Kwok's father and brother were arrested in Hong Kong. Kwok says that she sees messages on herself on social networks every day, detailing threats to remove and bring her back to China. If she returns to China, Kwok thinks she will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

“They see me as a traitor, like someone who betrays the Chinese government and the Hong Kong government,” she said.

In March, the Trump administration sanctions announced Against Hong Kong officials who targeted Kwok and 18 other eminent activists living abroad.

Kwok said that she had not committed any crime, but that the government of China has opposed the government to combat democracy as criminal.

“Honestly, with the long repression of China's arms, it is difficult to feel free all over the world,” said Kwok. “The thing about the Chinese government is that you can leave the country, you can leave the territory, but you can never really leave their governance.”

More CBS News