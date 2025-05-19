What is in the background of the distress of SDS Hoivika

After a fight against fires and a political intervention of the roof of the choir project, the Parliament of the Parliament, Andre Hoivik of the SDS Party, was disrupted in the center of the capital on Friday, the questions on the context of its distress began.

With a lot of patience, professional intervention and in cooperation with other intervention officials, the police were able to withdraw Hoivik from the roof of parliament in complete safety and give it to health personnel. Photo: Luka Cjuha

The case, however, succeeded with the evacuation of the fight against the fires of the deputy of the roof and the happiness Konal. What was really for the act and what was the reason for him is a liquid REI. However, there is something about serious distress on the part of roof events and responses, in particular the SDS part to this law.

Results in health personnel

I do not condemn anyone. I do not condemn Ja Jenull either, I do not condemn Robert Golob either. But it's not the right thing to do with the Drava. It is not true! Hoivik addressed passers -by – by Friday of the roof of Parliament, which surprised the events surprisingly. Take a look at what they do with this drava. Who directs this drava? Rise to John Jani, who says that we have become independent and exempt. And this dro! And continuation: the rest of the world is a democratic. But in this space, we always have a ruin of a dictatorial system. It was Yugoslavia, where Tito reigned. He died for 45 years, but at the same time, we have a law in Parliament, called “Tito's Law”. We will consider him next week in Parliament. And believe that they will do everything to defend it. And E: Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Slovenia in Slovenia and said: Slovenia is the only drava to have love on his behalf. Placed, look at us in your heart for all of us, talk to your friends, share messages, then you will see if I have a mixture or if I am right.

Let us add that in the meantime, a person unknown to one of the genre is also on the roof, who convinced Hoivika to descend. According to the words sent, it was understood that it was supposed to be in a romantic relationship. If she takes a step forward, I will go down, the deputy replied when she asked him to accompany her. In the end, the deputy did not gather and calmed down, so he asked the firefighters who were Akali below to help him leave the roof. He was taken by the police, accompanied by the police.



This afternoon (Video) MP Andrej Hoivik on the roof of the project choir threatened to make a sample

In response to the event, the latter wrote that Friday around 4.30 p.m., they were informed that a person was located on the roof of the building in the center of Ljubljana. Police intervention immediately started and other intervention services were referred to the place. As they wrote, the police were able to withdraw the person safely and give the personnel care staff with a lot of patience, professional intervention and in cooperation with other intervention services. According to the police, the intervention has not been altered and the police will continue to check the entire environment of the event and inform the competent servants.

When we had the faithful, that they discovered a new environment, they told us that we had no more information on the event from Friday that could be provided to the public. The firefighters also did not say much, we only learned on Friday, on the scene, members of the Ljubljana Fire Brigade, who, after a call for the place, came with the tracks, was only one, that with the elevator and the Koara, with which the deputies finally evacuated. There were 13 firefighters on the scene, and there were no specialties on the intervention.

We do not know in which part of the health care was accepted by Hoivika. According to connoisseurs, however, the difficulties in the background of these events can be complex and cannot be attributed to a single factor.

What do they say between SDS lines?

Immediately after the event, the answers to the behavior of Hoivik, in particular the SDS parties and its president John Jane. The SDS wrote on the X family network that the tests imposed by life are yours. We ask everyone to understand and co-existence. In the first instantaneous response on the same network, Jana wrote: Dri, @andrejhivik, you are not alone. He added later: I just talked. Andrej is fine, but you have to find and at least a little peace. He thanks everyone for his support, Soutje and Good. Thank you for being people.

Zala benchesOne of SDS's most found representatives on family networks, added on the X network: Andrej is the last AS for all of us. Historical success in the referendum and (probably) the challenges of privacy required their tax. Thank you for fighting and fighting. I have a quick recovery!

Interestingly, the first challenges mentioned in privacy were, which was later confirmed by Janeva Television Nova24TV On his website: as we managed to discover, Hoivik was subject to serious pressures due to a referendum campaign, where he was one of the most affiliated for the referendum success of the opposition. In addition, he is supposed to have family teams.