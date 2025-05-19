Trkiye's best diplomat to visit Serbia for high -level discussions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Serbia on Monday, according to diplomatic sources because he should be received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and organize bilateral interviews with the Serbian Minister Marko Djuric.

Fidan had already met Djuric during President Recep Tayyip Erdogans Visit in Serbia on October 1011, 2024.

More recently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Djuric attended the Antalya diplomacy forum held on April 1113, 2025.

TRT Global – Trkiyes Diplomatic Balancing Act in a fractured world Whether it is hostage mediation, facilitate trade agreements or create a space for dialogue, the Antalya diplomacy forum serves as a platform for global engagement, Ankara establishes itself as a bridge in a divided world.

Regional peace, stability

During its meetings in Belgrade, Fidan should observe the pace of multidimensional cooperation between Trkiye and Serbia.

He will also emphasize Trkiyes' commitment to maintain peace and stability in the Balkans, as well as the role of increased cooperation with Serbia in this context.

Fidan should also note the importance of approaching developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina with a restraint and an open dialogue and to underline the need to strengthen regional solidarity and cooperation in the face of shared challenges.

Serbia remains one of the key partners of Trkiyes in the Balkans, as high -level bilateral commitments continue to support the growth of links.

During the visit of President Erdogans 2024, the two leaders co -chaired the fourth meeting of the high -level cooperation council.

The volume of bilateral trade between Trkiye and Serbia increased by 35% in 2024, reaching $ 3 billion.

Under the objective set by the two presidents, the two countries aim to increase this figure to $ 5 billion.

Over the past 12 years, Turkish direct investments in Serbia have increased from $ 1 million to $ 405 million.

Today, Turkish companies provide employment to around 10,000 people across the country.