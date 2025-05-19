Trump attacks the Supreme Court, Walmart, Jerome Powell on Truth SocialExBulletin





In the heels of his first foreign trip, President Trump took care of Truth Social. He did scales at the Supreme Court, Walmart and the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.

Ayesha Rascoe, host:

President Donald Trump had barely left the Middle East before taking care of his social account of truth. He told Walmart to eat prices rather than increasing prices. He criticized the Supreme Court, with the exception of judges Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. In addition, he announced that he would speak on the phone tomorrow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. So what is behind multiple messages and all caps? Tamara Keith, senior correspondent for the White House NPR, joins me. Hello, Tam.

Tamara Keith, Byline: Hello.

Rascoe: So let's start with his comments on the Supreme Court. You know, part of this stems from this decision 7-2 on Friday. He temporarily blocks the deportations of Venezuelan immigrants under the law on extraterrestrial enemies.

Keith: Yes, all this comes down to a frustration on his part, that the courts hinder his agenda, or, as he said in one of his messages, quotes: “The Supreme Court of the United States does not allow me to do what I was elected to do.” And he was clearly elected on a mass deportation platform and strict application of immigration. But the immigration law, as it is currently written, does not make as fast and easy. Trump and his administration therefore declared emergencies and they used the war authorities, even if the United States is not at war by a traditional definition. And these new interpretations of the law and the Constitution come up against road dams. He therefore complains about the Supreme Court and says that it is a dangerous day in America.

Rascoe: But why, you know, do this messages of messages on the heels of your first foreign trip?

Keith: Well, I cannot say with certainty, but it seems to be a return to reality. You know, during the trip, he was taking a shower of state dinners. A welcome ceremony more spectacular than the previous one. And here in the United States, his agenda meets trouble. The American credit rating has been demoted by Moody's. Consumer confidence is down again and Walmart says they will have to increase prices due to its pricing policy. They are not the first retailer to say that, and they will certainly not be the last. Commercial transactions do not meet quickly, and its only big bill, hit a slippage.

Rascoe: Yes, so I mean, what happened with it is that some GOP legislators in the Chamber's Budget Committee – they voted against legislation, the big and beautiful bill. So does that mean that Trump will have to enter it and, like twisting it to do it?

Keith: Certainly. And it is closest. He has a phone and has proven to be quite persuasive when he composes members of the congress. The White House message is that all Republicans should vote for this bill on tax reductions and expense reductions.

But this – you know, we are always in the easy phase in what will be a long and painful process for the republicans of the Congress. There is a very large tension in the chamber between representatives who are hard -insisting conservatives to further reduce the deficit and moderate of the Republicans of high tax states which require higher deductibility of national and local taxes. There are others who have made promises not to reduce Medicaid or who have great actions of their voters receiving benefits or their benefits or food for the poor. And there are just real mathematical problems here.

But as a former Trump assistant told me, the Republicans in Congress ran with Trump, and Trump ran on this program. They are therefore subject to intense pressure to obtain this package, which is one of the reasons why the Budget Committee of the Chamber will meet again this evening at 10 p.m., Ayesha – 10 – to see if they can be able to move this invoice.

Rascoe: Well, my bedtime went.

Keith: Me too.

Rascoe: Tomorrow, Trump has this phone call with Putin. What do you expect from this?

Keith: Yes, Trump says that he will speak with Putin at 10 am tomorrow, who, according to him, would be followed by calls with President Zelenskyy from Ukraine and European leaders. Trump asked for a ceasefire and finally the end of the war, which was an elusive goal. Last week, we thought that Putin could arise for discussions between Russia and Ukraine in Türkiye, but he did not show up. And then Trump suggested that Putin would only have been there if he had been there too. Trump really puts himself in the center of this.

Rascoe: He's the main correspondent for the White House NPR, Tamara Keith. Tam, thank you very much.

Keith: You are welcome.

