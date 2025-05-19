Kaesang and Jokowi on the PSI Ketum exchange, will the National Congress be a family match?

Biennis.comJakarta-The name of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should be included in the electoral exchange of the President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), as well as the name of his youngest child Kaesang Pangarep.

The name Jokowi would have emerged as one of the solid candidates to enter the candidate of the President in the high elections which will be held during the PSI National Congress in July 2025 solo.

In addition to Jokowi, the name of the president of holder Kaesang Pangarep is also a solid candidate to enter the general president.

The president of the faction of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) of the Regional Representative Council of Dki Jakarta (DPRD) William Aditya Sarana said that he agreed with the inclusion of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo as candidate for the President of the PSI.

“Pak Jokowi, who has in fact felt since our program to become Governor of Dki Jakarta, should be a candidate for the PSI President of PSI,” said William. BetweenMonday (19/05/2025).

Wiliam, who is also the president of the West Jakarta PSI Regional Leadership Council (DPD), said that Mr. Jokowi also brought one, including the “super open party” which inspired the PSI to hold this high election.

He also revealed that the name of Ketum PSI outgoing Kaesang Pangarep had been mentioned at the same time in the discussion which took place in the internal party.

“The name of Mas Kaesang was also mentioned in the internal discussion of our party. It should also be able to continue its good leadership in the future,” he said.

The commentary was raised by William as part of the elections which will be held before the PSI National Congress in July 2025.

According to him, this high election was held to elect the President General in accordance with the concept of “super open” which was discussed by Mr. Jokowi some time ago.

According to William, the concept found compatibility with the PSI executives who wanted the election of the general president (Ketum) to be held directly, openly and transparently.

“All PSI executives without exception can choose who will be ketum later. In order to facilitate all members to use their voting rights, we will use the request electronic vote Who can be accessible throughout Indonesia, “he said.

PDIP does not reproduce Jokowi as a PSI Ketum

The president of the PDI Perjuangan DPP (PDIP) Djarot Saiful Hidayat responded with casualness and did not question Jokowi's speech to become a solid candidate for the president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).

According to him, it is an internal PSI affair which does not need to be interfered with PDIP. The reason, he stressed that Jokowi was no longer part of the party bearing the bull of the white mouth, so that the political measures taken by Jokowi in the future were not the responsibility of the party bearing the bull.

“Nor is he a manager of PDI Perjuangan. He is already dismissed. So please. Okay,” he was cited in BetweenMonday (19/05/2025).

Previously, PSI opened the opportunity for Jokowi to become the Party President, but with the condition that he had to join first as a framework. This speech has become the proximity of Jokowi to PSI in several political agendas before the 2024 elections.

Responding to this, Djarot reiterated that PDIP respects the sovereignty of other parties to determine the direction of organization and leadership.

“If PSI wants to appoint anyone as general president, it is their right. We are unable to interfere,” said Djarot.

Meanwhile, Jokowi claimed to take into account the chances of victory if he had registered as a candidate for the candidate of the President of the PSI.

He claimed not to want to lose if he had decided to fight for PSI 1 seats which is now occupied by his youngest child, Kaesang Pangarep.

“Yes, it's still in calculation. Do not leave if later, for example, I will lose,” said Jokowi on Wednesday (05/14/2025).