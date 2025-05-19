



Donald Trump expressed his wish that Joe Biden had “a quick and successful recovery” after the announcement that his predecessor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about the recent medical diagnosis of Joe Biden. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a quick and successful recovery. ”

Trump’s tone was in the long -standing political tradition to put aside political differences in the midst of serious health issues. After the attempted assassination of Trump's life last July, Biden's campaign took an advertising break and events, then the president, who always presents himself for re -election, described his rival.

Biden’s office published a statement earlier during the day saying: “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new discovery of a prostate nodule after having experienced growing urinary symptoms. On Friday, it was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (group 5) with metastases with bone.

Since his entry into office, Trump has continued to explode Biden, often blaming him for everything, from inflation continues to war crime in Ukraine. Trump said the pard that Biden signed are not valid, alleging that they had been signed by Autopen. But legal experts say that Trump cannot make Biden 'pardies back down, and there is no constitutional obligation that they are signed by hand.

Biden recently appeared on the point of view and said about the first months of Trump ministry: “He had the 100 worst days of all the members of the president.”

The president's son Donald Trump Jr. wrote that he had “agreed 100%” on the wishes of Biden's rapid recovery. But he also amplified Maga speculation which quickly spread after the announcement, suggesting that there may be a coverage. He wrote: “What I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden missed metastatic Five internship cancer or is it another coverage ???”

What I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden missed the metastatic cancer of stage five or is it another concealment ??? pic.twitter.com/fsqtdmcx4p

– Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) May 18, 2025

