Politics
How China recruits its spies in the United States
The main Chinese espionage agency, the Ministry of Security of States – or MSS – is now the most important and active spy agency in the world. Its higher objective is not a foreign power, although the United States ranked number two. Instead, the priority for MSS is the own people of China, including those who live abroad in the United States
According to Jim Lewis, a former American diplomat whose direct experience with Chinese intelligence agencies extends over more than 30 years, Chinese nationals on foreign soils present a unique risk for the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“They could plot. It happened before,” said Lewis. “They could be agents of the poor foreign power. They could learn something XI does not want them to learn. And therefore, they are considered a risk, not as a threat, but as a risk.”
Spy of Chinese nationals in the United States
According to Lewis, the MSS spies on Chinese nationals living abroad in several ways. First of all, he investigates WeChat, a Chinese instant messaging and social media application used by more than a billion people worldwide.
“It is difficult to do things in China without accessing it,” said Lewis. “And he is completely watched with the owner's cooperation by the Chinese state.”
In addition to monitoring online activity, Lewis told 60 minutes that Chinese intelligence had also infiltrated university campuses in the United States, which corroborates a report this month from the Stanford reviewWho alleges that the spies of the Chinese Communist Party recruit students on the California campus.
“I had Chinese students say to me:” I couldn't speak in class because the comrade seated there in the area would report. “”
How the MSS of China recruits its spies in the United States
According to Lewis, the Chinese MSS uses several of the same techniques as other espionage agencies: sex, money and revenge.
“You are an unhappy employee. You have not been recognized, and someone flats you and tells you that you can reimburse them,” said Lewis.
He also said that the “honey pot” or “honey trap” strategy was common. A pillar of spying activity for centuries, a honey trap is when an infiltrated agent, generally a woman, establishes a romantic or sexual relationship with someone to extract confidential information.
If these do not work, there is always a monetary incentive. “Money works as a charm,” said Lewis.
Last year, the MSS published a propaganda video on the largest Chinese social network, boasting that the agency “fights against evil”. The video served both for propaganda and recruitment advertising.
“It is both an advertisement to recruit people and it is an advertisement to warn people that if you fall from us, we will come after you,” said Lewis. “The Chinese want to give this perception that they are largely present everywhere.”
The Chinese MSS is not the only agency to send a message via flashy videos. The CIA published this month own videos encourage Chinese nationals to spy on the United States Last year, the CIA also published a textual video In Chinese who provided detailed advice and step by step on how to contact the online agency safely.
An American official said to New York Times that the agency has published the videos of this month because the educational video has succeeded. Recent and very produced videos exploit the fear of the Chinese Communist Party, especially for those who still have a family living in China.
Lewis told 60 minutes that Chinese intelligence agents forced Chinese nationals abroad by threatening to harm their family members in China.
“The ability to make people sing to be agents due to threats to their families is very powerful, and it is a tool refused in the west,” he said. “But it is a tool that the Chinese are not at all timid to use.”
Lewis said 60 minutes that people related to China are not the only ones to worry about the constraint of Beijing abroad.
“One of the previous ones I thought I learned in the 1940s is that countries that do not respect their own citizens, do not respect their neighbors,” he said. “Fundamental rights are the basis of international security … because when they mistreat their own citizens, you are next.”
The video above was produced by Brit McCandless Farmer and edited by Scott Rosann.
