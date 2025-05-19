We look at the buffoonery of the most powerful man in the world with an increasing surprise. In addition to a dose of fear, there is mainly a misunderstanding. How can you explain this? How crazy about politicians?

Do you understand the obsession with weapons or the religious fanatic of Americans? Probably not. Did you know that almost one in three American people believes that American legislation should join the Bible? If you speak to friends of the future of our country or Europe, do you use the Constitution? How does Europe have a constitution? Has it not been rejected in France and the Netherlands? Did you know that each Belgian political party is required to serve the general interest? Unimportant, this constitution. However, the Constitution is something personal for an American. The right to carry a weapon, on freedom of expression. It doesn't matter whether it is in the Constitution, because God is not even in it, but on the a dollar note. And what exactly concerns the weapons in the Constitution is not at all clear. The Constitution, certainly for Donald Trump, is a personal right.

However, in a recent past, there was a country that thought and striking Trumpian. Consider import rights. How was Brexit different from an attempt by the British to take an economic interest in their hands? They didn't need anyone, and certainly not their European friends. Take control! Concludes cheaper commercial contracts, for example with New Zealand. As an anti-Brexite, you can try to explain that trade with France will be smoother, but no, they would transport and execute sheep.

Since the Liberation Day, real jobs must return to their place. By turning screws in iPhones, it is not even a caricature.

Another parallel so striking. If you were to get rid of illegal immigration, the country would become a fairy tale. It was simply not possible that their own economy was desperately necessary. Brittania Govern the waves!

There was constantly Palaverd on fishing. Flanders would also defend its fishermen. And the British their automotive industry. It has sometimes been explained that BMW parts in such production systems of gentlemen are going through the channel several times, but it was not important. A modern economy rolls on services. And the United Kingdom is remarkably strong in the creative industry, in law firms, and of course, there is the city, the financial sector which has set the tone in the world. We would put the same world to come to London. That Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Paris would walk with a piece of the cake? Impossible. There was almost exclusively Palaverd on things that could be done on trucks, but people forgot to negotiate access to services. The British voter was called upon to keep Dunkirk's mind alive. Show physical courage in boats.

And what does Trump say? By turning screws in iPhones, it is not even a caricature. Coal and other raw materials. Be careful or Walloni and Waterschei wake up. Let's put the jobs back to the mines!

When I did this, I became silent for a while. Boris Johnson and Donald Trump were good friends. Have they exchanged recipes? How Dominic Cumming The elections in the United Kingdom? How do you use nostalgia? How do you attack Brussels or Washington? How do you ridicule the non-chosen elite? “350 million pounds for the NHS”, isn't it possible? But the lie can and must. Alternative facts that Brexit will end all these rubber boats. Interesting! And above all: let's be proud of our country. False the past, remain silent on the colonies and war crimes. On the right, Dunkirk, it's the spirit. Striking, these parallels.

The British quickly threw Johnson. But they are already missing.