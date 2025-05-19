The United States's softening sanctions on the Defense Industry of Trkiyes, explains Erdoan





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the United States is reducing sanctions against the Türkiye defense sector and approved a major weapon agreement, News.Az informs via RT. In 2020, Washington imposed restrictions on Ankara under the US opponent Act through sanctions (CAATSA) in response to the purchase by Türkiye of S-400 Russian air missile missile systems. Ankara rejected calls to abandon the agreement with Moscow, insisting on her sovereign right to choose her arms suppliers. “We can safely say that caatsa sanctions are relaxed”, “ Erdogan told journalists on Saturday, after his return from the European political community summit in Albania. He added that he spoke with the new American ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack. “With my friend Trump who took office, we have reached more open, more constructive and more sincere communication”, “ He said. The relaxation of restrictions coincides with the American approval of a potential sale of missiles worth more than $ 300 million – a decision by Erdogan described as a step towards the abolition of the remaining obstacles between the two allies of NATO. “As two main NATO allies, there should be no defense restrictions”, “ He said. During a telephone call in March, Erdogan urged Trump to raise the sanctions, to finalize an agreement of $ 23 billion for 40 F-16 hunting jets and to reintegrate Türkiye in the F-35 Fighter Jet program. Ankara was withdrawn from the project in 2019 to fear that the S-400 Russian manufacturing system to compromise jet safety. Trump would be open upon returning from Türkiye, provided that the S-400 system is dismantled or moved to a base controlled by the United States. Erdogan and Trump recently retained another call, during which they discussed Syria, Gaza, and efforts to end the Ukrainian conflict. Trump, who previously described his relationship with Erdogan as “excellent,” Called conversation “Very well and productive.” Türkiye welcomed the first direct negotiations of Russia-Ukraine in three years on Friday in Istanbul, during which the two parties agreed with an exchange of prisoners.

