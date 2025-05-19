Amit Shah greets the Brahmos strikes on the air bases of Pakistan: “ The defenses made of porcelain from Pakistan have remained unused





The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah on Sunday, May 18, revealed that the Brahmos missiles developed native native destroyed the main Pakistani air bases during Operation Sindoor, while the Chinese Pakistan Air Defense Systems have remained unused. Speaking during an event in Ahmedabad, Amit Shah said that the operation has marked a historic passage compared to previous military actions by hitting Pakistan territory deep. He said that, while surgical strikes and air strikes targeted Pok earlier, the Sindoor operation went 100 km inside the Pakistan border and eliminated the terrorists and their hubs. Brahmos supremacy Presence of India military capacities, Shah stressed how the Brahmos system worked with precision and neutralization of key targets. While our native developed brahmos worked to destroy the air bases of Pakistans, its own air defense system, borrowed from China, has remained unused, he said. Our air force led precise attacks and inflicted heavy damage in many places in Pakistan which were considered impregnable. Narration of terror pakistans exposed According to Shah, the Sindoor operation has not only dismantled a terrorist infrastructure, but has also demystified the long -standing Pakistan world narrative. Pakistan told the whole world that no terrorist activity occurs there and accuses India of making false complaints, he said. But the terrorists were finished with missiles and Pakistan was exposed to the world. He said that Pakistani army officers participating in the funeral of the terrorists killed the next day have demonstrated the link between the Pakistani army, Pakistan and terrorism. PM Modis Will, Armys Valor behind the strikes Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modis the direction of the daring response following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam who killed 26 civilians, including a Nepalese national. The strong political will of Narendrabhai, the value of the army, the precise information of the intelligence agencies and the firepower of the army destroyed the terrorist camps in nine places in Pakistan and razed them, noted Shah. Also read | Who is Ali Khan Mahmudabad, professor Ashoka Univ run by Haryana cops? No job, no talks without action on terrorism The Minister of the Interior reiterated the position of the Prime Minister that India will not resume trade or talks with Pakistan until terrorism is eradicated. PM Modi clearly indicated after the Sindoor operation that the Industry river and blood will not flow together, said Shah. If terrorism is not eradicated, while even a drop of water from the Industry river will not be available. Modi is ready to talk to Pakistan, but they will be focused on taking over the Pok and eliminating terrorism, he added. Also read | Video: the Indian army publishes images of Operation Sindoor, execution, execution ' Vision of 2047: India as a global power By concluding his speech, Shah said that the Modi government worked for India a world leader in the country's centenary. Prime Minister Modi has undertaken the task of placing India in the foreground by 2047 and has laid a solid base for the development of the country in the past 11 years, he said. Today, 140 Indian crores greet the value of our armed forces, the accuracy of the intelligence agencies and the strong political will of Narendra Modi. Also read | The Indian army shares the video of Operation Sindoor Strikes: ruthless precision

