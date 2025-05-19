Pope Leo Jabs Donald Trump with JD Vance in the public during the inaugural mass





Pope Leo XIV took a subtle excavation from the Trump administration during his first homily as a new leader of Catholic churches with JD Vance.

At this time, we still see too much discord, too many injuries caused by hatred, violence, prejudices, the fear of difference and an economic paradigm that exploits the poorest resources and marginalizes the poorest, he said on Sunday.

Leo told the participants who included vice-president Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This love was the ideal way to attract the attention of peoples.

There has never been a question of capturing others by force, by religious propaganda or by power, according to the New York Times.

Pope Leo XIV speaks to the American vice-president JD Vance and his USHA wife. Leo had criticized Vance on social networks earlier this year. Alberto Pizzoli / Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty

The comments came while Trump attacked almost all world leaders in the media to law firms who oppose him, disparaged and gathered, and openly reflected in the seizure of foreign land and resources. Trump planned to invade Greenland, said the United States would take control of the Gaza Strip and have entered into an agreement with Ukraine to give American preferential treatment to exploit the country's minerals.

Vance and Rubio were in the city of the Vatican for the inauguration of the popes, which came almost a month after the death of Pope Francis. Leo, born Robert Prevost, had taken shots in Vance and the anti-immigration policies of Trump Administrations on an X account deleted since his name, including republishing an opinion column with the frank title: JD Vance is false: Jesus does not ask us to classify our love for others.

Vance and second Lady Usha Vance also briefly met Leo after mass, shaking hands in what some supposed a gesture of good will after the criticism of the popes of the vice-president. Vance postponed criticism earlier this month: I try not to play the politicization of the Pope's game, he said.

Vice-president JD Vance, illustrated with his USHA wife, was criticized by the Pope for the administration's immigration policies. Jacquelyn Martin / Jacquelyn Martin / Pool / AFP via Getty

Vance briefly met Pope Francis before his death, another pontiff who criticized the hostility of administrations towards immigrants. Francis and Leo were close before the deaths of the trainers on April 21. He visited Francis Tomb on Saturday and seemed to wear the tie that Francis had offered it last month, according to the Daily Wire.

Leo said on Sunday, the world had presented unique challenges that the Cardinal Egliers College hoped that it could help resolve with its elections and then took the purpose of anti-immigration ideologies that sweep the countries, including Donald Trumps in the United States

He also underlined several nations at the nations towards the end of mass, noting how the children and families of Gaza are reduced to hunger and how the fighting in Myanmar cost the young innocent, according to the New York Times.

According to Times, around 200,000 people gathered for mass.

