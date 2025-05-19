Politics
Some Chinese companies reflect on stock market IPOs, lists, internships while the US trade war
At least five Companies in Continental China or Hong Kong provide for the IPOs, double lists or internships in Singapore in the next 12 to 18 months, have indicated four sources, while Chinese companies seek to develop in Southeast Asia in the midst of global trade tensions.
Companies include a Chinese energy company, a Chinese health care group and a Shanghai -based biotechnology group, said the sources, which have direct knowledge of the issue, but have refused to be appointed or appoints companies because the plans are not finalized.
The announcements would give a boost to Singapore Exchange Ltd., which, although it is a popular place for performance games such as real estate investment trustee, has trouble attracting mega lists and strengthening trading volumes.
SGX only organized four public offers in 2024, according to its website. This is compared to 71 new lists of companies registered by its Rival Regional Stock Exchange Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
Chinese companies seek to operate the Singaporean scholarship while they seek to enter or extend business in Southeast Asia in the middle of a trade war with the United States, said Jason, said the investment banking group at CGS International Securities.
President Trump imposed 145% prices on imports of Chinese products, and China in turn increased prices on American products at 125%, before the two parties accept a 90-day break last weekend. But uncertainty remains, given the time and unpredictability of the Trump administration.
The investigations on the lists on SGX “fired on the roof” after Trump intensified his commercial actions against China, said Saw.
“Singapore is an important gateway, whether it is a commercial activity (or) from China to the outside world, and a list in Singapore is an important component.” De Win did not mention the registration plans for Chinese companies and in Hong Kong.
CGS International, a CHINA GALAXY SECURITE public brokerage unit, works with at least two companies based in China to register on the SGX this year, according to SAW. He refused to appoint companies.
“For the next few years and decades, Chinese to Le Monde will be more important,” said Pol de Win, principal director general and responsible for global sales and origin at SGX.
Some of the Chinese and Hong Kong companies in continental could collect around $ 100 million via primary lists in Singapore, one of the sources said.
SGX is generally not the first choice for Chinese companies that are considering the start of the offshore market. Most of them prefer Hong Kong due to the support of Beijing and a large pool of institutional and more familiar institutional investors with Chinese brands.
Beijing’s efforts to stimulate links with Southeast Asia, in the middle of climbing tensions with Washington, have encouraged certain Chinese companies to increase their presence in the region, said capital market advisers.
The list of insinguécoce plans after the state of the city in February announced that the transition to order would strengthen its stock market, which included a 20% tax delivery for the primary lists, and has committed to revealing a next set of measures in the second semester 2025.
Initiatives should arouse interest in the local IPO, said Ringo Choi, a stock market introduction in Ey Asia-Pacific, adding that Singapore's “political and neutral position” on geopolitical issues should call on businesses.
Little, however, see Singapore filling its gap with Hong Kong in the action lists in the near future, due to factors including relatively conservative investors of Singapore and the more strict registration requirements.
“You must facilitate the list for companies, in particular technological companies,” said the director general of a multinational software company based in Singapore, who refused to be appointed because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
“Most startups in the region have their head office in Singapore, it should therefore be the place where they lire.”
