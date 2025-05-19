Bessent recognizes that Trump prices can mean that buyers will pay more at Walmart





Washington's Treasury Secretary (AP), Scott Bessent, admitted on Sunday that Walmart, the largest American retailer, could transmit some of President Donald Truffs' costs for his buyers thanks to higher prices.

Bessent described his call to the CEO of the company one day after Trump warned Walmart to avoid prices of the prices at all and undertake to closely monitor what he is doing.

Read more: I'm going to watch: Trump tells Walmart to eat the cost of his prices instead of increasing prices

While doubts persist in Trump's economic leadership, Bessent has pushed inflation problems, praised the uncertainty caused by Trump as a negotiation tactic for commercial negotiations and rejected the degraded from the American government's debt by the ratings of moodys.

However, Walmart does not seem ready to eat the prices in its entirety, as Trump insisted that the company and China would do it.

Bessent said he spoke on Saturday with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, highlighting in two new interviews that he really thought that for Walmart customers was the drop in petrol prices. The gas is on an average of $ 3.18 per gallon, against a year ago, but also higher in last week, according to AAA.

Walmart will absorb certain prices, some may be transmitted to consumers, said Bessent on CNN. Overall, I would expect inflation to remain online. But I do not blame consumers to be tightened after what happened to them for years under Biden, a reference to inflation reaching a summit of four decades in June 2022 under President Joe Biden while the resumption of the pandemic, public spending and the Russian invasion of Ukraine increased costs.

Walmart did not comment on the description of the Bessents of his conversation with McMillon.

In an article on social networks on Saturday morning, Trump said that Walmart should not charge his customers more money to compensate for new tariff costs. “I'm going to watch, and your customers too !!!

Bessent said Walmart when he calls for profits Thursday had been forced under federal regulations to give the worst case so that they are not prosecuted, suggesting in an NBC interview that price increases would not be serious in his opinion.

But Walmart leaders said last week that higher prices had started to appear on their shelves at the end of April and accelerated this month.

Have been wired to maintain low prices, but there is a limit to what we can bear, or any retailer, moreover, said the director John David Rainey on Thursday.

Bessent argued that the demotion of ratings was a late indicator, as the financial markets had already assessed the costs of a total federal debt of around 36 billions of dollars. However, the tax plan written by Trumpwa would add more than around 3.3 billions of dollars to deficits during the next decade, including an increase of $ 600 billion in 2027 only, according to the Committee for a responsible federal budget.

The Treasury Secretary argued that deficits would not be a problem because the economy would increase faster than the accumulation of debt, reducing its increase as the size of the overall economy.

Most independent analyzes are skeptical about the affirmations of the administration according to which it can reach an average growth of 3%, as the tax cuts of Trump 2018 have not succeeded. These Trump's first tax reductions have strengthened economic growth before the pandemic, but they also increased the budget deficit in relation to previous estimates of the Congressional Budget Office.

On prices, the Trump administration is still trying to determine the rates with around 40 major business partners before a deadline in July. It is also in the early stages of a 90 -day negotiation with China, after having agreed a week ago to reset the prices on this country from 145% to 30% so that talks can continue.

Bessent said that any concern about the prices of small businesses most likely reflected the higher rate previously billed in China. However, uncertainty was a major obstacle for consumers and businesses trying to make spending plans in the weeks, months and years to come.

Strategic uncertainty is a negotiation tactic, “said Bessent. So if we were to give too much certainty to other countries, then they would play us in negotiations.

Bessent appeared on NBC's Meet the Press and the state of the Union of CNN.

