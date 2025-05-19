Politics
Al -Sharaa, Trump and Sanctions – Oped – Eurasia Review
Unlike the propaganda of moral arrivals, terrorism pays. This is enriching. It establishes states and reconstructs others. He encourages change, for sick or otherwise. The position adopted, just pitiful, does not negotiate with those who practice it, is as defective as to fight against gravity. The case of the acting president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, is a brilliant example. Although considered a new broom that has eliminated the government of President Bashar al-Assad in such an astonishing way, the Al-Sharaas hairs remain speckled blood.
The scene says everything: a meeting of 37 minutes in Riyadh with an American president holding his hand in common machismo with a bearded jihadist warrior who once had a bonus of $ 10 million on his head. Present the Saudi Crown Prince Ravi, Mohammad Bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joining the phone.
This proved to be the most rewarding for Al-Sharaa, who has become a seller for the new Syria, rubbing for appearances. Its main message: Remove crushing sanctions to save access to investment and finance. This has also proven to be rewarding for the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by convincing the Trump administration that a new approach to Damascus was justified. Sanctions, thoughtful Trump, was brutal and paralyzing and served as an important function, really, an important function at the time, but now it's their time to shine. But the lifting of sanctions would offer Syria a chance of magnitude. This pointed out a volte face striking the position taken in December 2024, when Trump expressed the view This Syria was a waste, not a friend of the United States and deserving of any intervention by Washington.
In Remarks Made by Trump to journalists who kept him company, the American president expressed his admiration for the strong man, the brute, the resilient survivor. Hard to cook, passed very hard. And what a past, marked by links with Al-Qaeda via the affiliate group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) which was cut only in 2017. The predecessor HTSS, Jabhat al-Nura, was commanded by Al-Sharaa, then known by his war name, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani. In January 2017, HTS was born as a collective Salafising jihadists compressing Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zinki, Liwa al-Haq, Jaysh al-Sunna and Jabhat Ansar al-Din.
Even at present, a shadow persists on the interim government of Al-Sharaas. In March, More than 100 people have been massacred in the coastal city of Banias. These atrocities were directed against the Alawite minority and caused by militias affiliated with the new regime, ostensibly within the framework of an answer to the attacks in latakie and tart of armed groups affiliated with the assad regime. According to the secretary general of Amnesty Internationals Agns Callamard, the authorities failed to intervene to arrest the murders. Again, the Syrian civilians found themselves bringing the heaviest cost while the parties to the conflict seek to settle the scores.
Trump's announcement on the lifting of American sanctions has rushed to managers. While the plan to get out of Syria from the cold had been in books for a few months, timing, as with all things with the American president, was unconscious. The presidential derogations on the sanctions will, after all, only so far and more technically, it will be necessary to pour on the details of the repeal.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered A clarification dose approximately 24 hours after the announcement. If we make enough progress, we are getting married as seeing the law repealed, because you will have trouble finding people for [invest] in a country when [at any point] In six months, sanctions could return. Were not there yet. It is premature.
Progress is underway, Rubio meeting his Syrian counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Asad Hassan Al-Shaibani in Antalya on May 15. comments From the spokesman for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, the secretary welcomed the calls of Syrian governments to peace with Israel, the efforts to end the influence of Irans in Syria, the commitment to determine the fate of the American citizens who have disappeared or killed in Syria and the elimination of all chemical weapons.
In Answers to a press rallyRubio revealed how Al-Sharaa has managed to court Washington. We now have governing authorities who have expressed, not openly and on several occasions that they make it a nationalist movement designed to build their country in a pluralist society in which all the different elements of Syrian society are able to live together. There had also been an interest in normalizing links with Israel and hunting foreign fighters and terrorists and others who would destabilize the country and are enemies of this transitional authority.
Although no mention is made of al-sharaas clean colorful and bloody, the previous sovereign, Assad, is mentioning. His rule was brutal, characterized by the gas and the murder of his own people. It was Assad who sowed the seeds that would allow foreign fighters to take root in Syria soil. What is the curious that HTS would have attracted these same fighters.
Things completed the loop. The Assad dynasts, who kept a vigilant eye on fundamentalist Islamists, have disappeared. The Islamists, with their various donors, Turkey and Saudi Arabia being the most important, are now nominally responsible. The rest is a trick of trust that could, given the recent performances of Al-Sharaas, just work.
