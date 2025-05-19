



The Narendra Modi government has announced seven delegations to support the canvas in India in the world capitals, following its recent conflict with Pakistan. The declared intention of these delegations with representatives of political parties, diplomats and strategic experts is to demonstrate to the world, the unity and the character of India in the face of sectarian terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. The fact that members come from several political, religious, caste and regional history, is in itself a panoramic spectacle of the founding vision of India. The modern Republic of India has adopted for itself the principle that all diversity can coexist and flourish together. This contrasts strongly with the idea of ​​Pakistan, which was reiterated with the frightening clarity of its ASIM army chief of the weeks before the terrorist attack of Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The theory of the two nations which led to the bloody division of the subcontinent and the creation of the Pakistani community that the Hindus and the Muslims cannot be part of the same national community. The decline of Pakistan and the rise of India in all areas of human progress proves beyond doubt the errors and the dangers of the vision of the Pakistans and the promise of India. During the national challenge, a reiteration of this founding vision can be rejuvenating. But there was an inadequate appreciation of this fundamental distinction between India and Pakistan in many capitals following Pahalgam. There are many reasons and India must reconquer world opinion in its favor by its actions and words, in the country and abroad. The statements of several world leaders seemed to place India and Pakistan on the same foot. With decades of diplomatic efforts and its own performance as a pluralist secular democracy and dynamic economy, India has built a healthy perception in itself in the eyes of the world. The competent and articulated delegates can be expected to remain this message from India effectively in the world capitals. The government of Narendra Modi has shown that the spirit of state and the wisdom to decide to repeat Indiates unity and pluralism through these delegations. But the controversy around the selection of representatives of the Congress and the continuous declarations of the leaders of the BJP who qualify political opponents as anti-nationals undermines the same attempt at unity. The government and the congress, the main opposition party, should have communicated better with regard to the composition of these delegations. But now that the names have been decided, the Congress should not oppose the appointment of its deputy for Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor, an international diplomat who was Minister of State for External Affairs when she was in government. Politicizing the appointments will be useless and the congress would be seen what to do what it accuses the BJP of: a political mischief.

