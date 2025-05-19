Why should Taiwan be important for India





The fact that the world is going through turbulent times is no doubt. The increase in geopolitical risks has increased the cost of national security and development. While the World Order of the Post-Second World War is falling apart, perhaps encouraged by Trump administrations policies, the chances of intensification of geopolitical conflicts can no longer be excluded. Some could be contained, but one in particular could lie in the World War. The Taiwan Strait. In 1950, Indias First Prime Minister described the Taiwan Strait as a point of danger. He represented the intersection of two major dominant powers in the United States and a new People's Republic of China. In the 2020s, the Taiwan Strait remained the most dangerous flash point. China and the United States are in confrontation mode. It is not just a domination competition. It is a confrontation of values, interests and respective perception of the self-perception of being a world leader. The fact that they are also the biggest economies in the world makes the situation even heavier for the rest of the world. Will China take Taiwan by force at the price of war with the United States is therefore a valid question which must be debated among the Indians, more, since India will soon be the third economy and has lasting interests in Indo-Pacific. In 2021, Admiral P Davidson, commander of the American Indo-Pacific Command, said that this threat would appear by 2027. This period, known as Windows Davidson, led to an intense study of such a possibility. The annual pentagon report at the US Congress, known as China Military Power Report 2024, says China continues to erode long -standing standards in Taiwan and the surrounding area. Since 2022, the APL has conducted several military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. There are daily air incursions in the Taiwans Air Defense Identification area (ADIZ). China does not provide any prior warning. Admiral Paparo, the current Indo-Pacom commander, called them rehearsals, suggesting that they could be in preparation to grasp the island without warning. Independent research indicates that the Chinese has a range of cyber attacks on the scale of options, an action in naval quarantine, a limited kinetic action or an invasion for Taiwan to submit. Western debate focuses on two subjects. First, was the United States's commitment to defend Taiwan if attacked was diluted or modified? Secondly, do the actions of governments on Taiwan push the limits of Taiwan's independence in violation of the Chinese red line?

