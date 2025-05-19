



Taxila: While expressing differences with the Pakistani governments of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) options at 6,000 public schools and 971 basic health units in 37 districts in the province, the governor of Punjab, Sardar Salider Haider Khan.

He expressed these views on Sunday at the inauguration of the Student Support Center of the Sarhad Science and Technology University at the SIR Syed Education Foundation in Hassanabdal.

Such a decision would add to the miseries of the ordinary man rather than to provide them with relief, he said.

While commenting on the regional strategic and security situation as part of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the governor attributed military victory to the unshakable support of 250 million citizens of Pakistans, praising the armed forces of Pakistan for their courage and professionalism.

Governor Haider welcomed the role of military leadership, notably the chief of the army, General Syed Asim Munnir, the chief of air Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and the Pakistani navy for their exceptional performance.

The coordination between forces and political leadership, in particular the diplomatic efforts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris, raised the morale of nations, he noted.

He also declared that the Pakistani public was so motivated that they were ready to take up arms themselves.

While making a jibe in former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mr. Haider said that he (Imran Khan) was more in a hurry than the Indian government to return the Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured in Pakistani territory after his hunting jet was shot by Pakistani pilots.

He added that Imran Khan feared war, so he put the Indian pilot back in a few hours.

But now, the defense of the country is in the hands of a chief of the professional and devoted army, with whom the whole nation is shoulder on the shoulder, he added.

He said that Pakistan was a country that loves peace and wanted peace in the region, but its desire for peace should not be confused with weakness, because the Pakistani nation knew how to protect its sovereignty and stability. He hoped that following recent geo-strategic developments in South Asia, the green passport would revive its credibility with the world community.

The governor, in his final remarks, praised the role of Sir Syed Educational Foundation of Pakistan in the promotion of education in the district of Attock and described it as a tag for others to follow the rich tradition of equipping young people in the region with quality education.

Posted in Dawn, May 19, 2025

