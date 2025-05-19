Historical PKKS Shift: from insurrection to policy and regional results

Tehran Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has announced its dissolution, marking a significant change in the geopolitics of the Middle East with major effects on Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria. Designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the EU, the PKK led a four decades insurrection in search of Kurdish independence.

After a February 2025 call from his imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan, the group decided to stop fighting and dissolving armed. Although this decision increases the prudent hope of peace, uncertainties concerning sustainable stability remain.

The PKKS decision and its context

The PKK said that it would stop its existence of the 12th congress which had taken place in northern Iraq, and chose to stop the armed struggle and become a political movement after many years of fighting that cost more than 40,000 people.

The press organization of the Firat news agency said that this change had been inspired by a plea issued in February to the imprisoned Ocalan leader that peaceful methods should meet new Kurdish demands.

The organization that has always fought for an independent Kurdish state in recent years has focused on autonomy and cultural rights in Türkiye; However, their use of violence was the cause of Turkey, the United States and the EU to name terrorists.

The PKK's decision followed a variety of questions, such as the recent Turkish military pressure and the changes in regional alliances, although all of these were preceded by a unilateral ceasefire in March 2025.

Implications for Turkey and the region

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the PKKS's decision as a “critical threshold” towards a “terror Turkey”, although he stressed that the dissolution was to extend to all the affiliates of PKK in Iraq, Syria and Europe.

This decision could allow political reforms for Kurdish minority turkey, which represent around 20% of the population and reduce tensions in northern Syria, where Turkish forces clashed with Kurdish militias linked to PKK.

However, skepticism persists: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that the government would monitor group compliance, reporting that confidence remains fragile.

In Iraq and Syria, the dissolution of the PKKS can reshape the dynamics of local power. Iraqi Kurdish leaders, who have long balanced cooperation with Turkey against solidarity with Kurdish causes, could face pressure to distinguish residual PKK elements.

In Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces supported by the United States (SDF), which include units aligned by PKK, may need to recalibrate their strategy in the midst of Turkish demilitarization requests.

Iran hosts the dissolution of the PKK as a regional security gain

Iran, which shares a border with Turkey and welcomes its own Kurdish minority, praised the dissolution of the PKKS as a positive development for regional security. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, said that Iran considered movement as “an important step towards the rejection of violence and the strengthening of security”, expressing the hope that it would promote stability in Turkey and the larger region.

This position is aligned with the wider strategic interests of Iran to maintain stability along its Western borders. The dissolution of the PKK reduces the potential for cross -border insurrections and contributes to a safer environment in the region.

Implications for regional peace and stability

The dissolution of the PKKS marks a critical junction with important implications for regional stability and peace in the Middle East. In particular in northern Iraq, where the PKK has maintained longtime bases, a structured disarmament process should start, supervised by intelligence agencies from Turkey, Iraq and Syria.

This process will involve the cataloging of weapons and the organization of their surrender, aimed at reducing armed conflicts in the region.

Beyond security, dissolution opens ways for economic development in the Kurdish areas affected by conflicts. Turkey can prioritize the integration of these regions into national development plans, while Iran could take advantage of the possibility of strengthening cross -border economic cooperation, promoting wider regional collaboration.

However, challenges remain. Doubts persist regarding the complete disarmament of PKK fighters and their reintegration into society. The risk of armed resistance continues to continue cannot be ignored. In addition, the complex political environment of turkeys with continuous restrictions on pro-Kurdish parties and the opposition arouses concerns concerning the inclusiveness of the peace process.

Despite these obstacles, the dissolution of the PKK offers a rare chance of de -escalation and regional cooperation. For Iran, a more stable western border improves national security and economic ties.

Success will depend on effective disarmament, inclusive political dialogue and international support for the construction of transparent peace which prioritizes the rights of minorities and the resolution of long -term conflicts.