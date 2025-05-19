Dastgir for dialogue with all political parties, including PTI – Journal





Gujrat: Political dialogue with all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) and the Pakistani people party (PPP) is a must to manage the country, said the former Minister of Defense and Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim-Nawaz (PML-N), Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Speaking in Dawn in his residence in Gujranwala, Mr. Khan said that Parliament should be the forum to discuss serious national, regional and international questions instead of debating such questions that in the media.

The PML-N leader who is part of a committee led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit foreign capitals to ask for support against Indian threats, said that his family had a long history of political rivalry with the PPP and that he had always considered the PPP as an evil in politics, but now his opinion had changed.

I do not consider the PPP badly now and I believe in dialogue with the PPP on the issue of channels and water. PML-N should present its arguments to the PPP, said the senior PML-N official, adding that, similarly, talks should also take place with PTI.

He said it was not only the Sindh, but the whole country was confronted with the challenge of water shortage. He said it was Mian Nawaz Sharif who initiated the water agreement between the provinces in 1991.

Criticizing the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that the founder of the PTI had degraded all the institutions of Pakistan, notably the Parliament, the PM office and others. He said PTI had not carried out public well-being projects even after being in power for the past 12 years at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said he also called Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during the current month and discussed all important issues concerning the defense of countries, trade and industry and development.

He said that as Minister of Commerce in the Federal Cabinet led by Nawaz Sharif, he had GSP Plus status for Pakistan approved by the European Parliament. While he was part of the last civil dialogue with the Indian authorities on the standardization of trade in 2013-2014, he added.

Posted in Dawn, May 19, 2025

