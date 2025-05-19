Russia has issued a new warning to Ukraine, urging the besieged country not to allow NATO to derail the latest peace attempts, even if President Vladimir Putin prolongs diplomatic openings in the Arab world in order to build new global alliances. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova, on May 17, accused the Western military alliance of having prevented progress towards the end of the war and of exploiting Ukraine as a geopolitical pawn.

Zakharova's declaration follows a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Ukraine and Russia, while the two parties have summoned to Istanbul for the first direct negotiations since 2022. The talks led to an important prisoner exchange agreement and the exchange of conditions for a potential ceasefire, marking a provisional but remarkable stage towards the descent.

If we put aside all Russian nonsense, pseudo-historical statements, provocations, etc., the essential is as follows: we have managed to agree on the return of 1,000 of our employees. These are 1,000 happy families. Even for this reason alone, all of this made sense, said the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Sibiga, praising the practical results of dialogue despite deep political differences.

Zakharova responded in a visible way: all of this was proposed by Russia – by its president – and implemented by a delegation authorized by the Head of State, which Zelensky made fun for a day. She insisted that even Sibigas to thwart the recognition of the prisoner's exchange underlined the legitimacy of the peace efforts of Russia, long slandered by the West.

Its most serious warning, however, was addressed to NATO: the main thing is that the citizens of Ukraine should not allow NATO advisers to lead them again from the true path of the colony in the ravine of the interests of other peoples.

Russia and Ukraine had already participated in peace talks in Istanbul in the first months of the war. These negotiations would have produced a provisional framework which included Ukrainian neutrality and partial withdrawals of troops. However, the talks collapsed suddenly. Russia has long argued that external interference, in particular by the West, were the decisive factor behind the rupture.

According to Moscow, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson played a central role in kyiv's persuasion to abandon the agreement. While Johnson denied these allegations, David Arakhamia, the chief of the Ukraines negotiating the delegation at the time, later confirmed the influence of Johnsons while moving Ukraine from the table.

Western leaders have systematically rejected complaints from Russia, supervising their support for Ukraine as a defense of democratic sovereignty against Russian aggression. However, the collapse of Istanbul's discussions has continued to fuel Moscow stories that NATO actively prevents peace.

Since the start of the conflict, Russia has characterized war as a proxy battle, with Ukraine used as a ram by the Western powers to weaken Moscow. They want to fight to the last Ukrainian, said President Putin, a resonant sentence in the Russian media and political forums.

Interestingly, Zakharovas' recent remarks have also included a subtle wink to American policy under President Donald Trump. She noted that the United States began to move his approach to the regulation under President Donald Trump, suggesting that Moscow sees a potential recovery in Washington diplomacy led by the Republicans, contrasting with the Hawkish position of Biden administrations.

While discouraging Ukraine from relying on NATO, Russia simultaneously works to expand its global support network recently thanks to a renewed thrust to deepen links with the Arab world. The same day as Zakharovas The Warning, the Kremlin published an official invitation from President Putin to all members of the Arab League to attend the very first summit of Russia-Arab, scheduled for October 15 in Moscow.

We intend to further develop a constructive dialogue with the League of Arab States, as well as friendly relations with all its members, Putin said in the invitation. He stressed the importance of the meeting in the middle of the strong escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation and called for a multilateral response to increasing instability in the Middle East.

The time of the invitation coincided with the 34th summit of the Arab League, held in Baghdad, where the Arab leaders have published a unified conviction of the military campaign during Israels in Gaza and were committed to supporting reconstruction efforts. The alignment of Russia with the position of Arab leagues on Gaza represents both a diplomatic opportunity and a reprimand for the Western nations perceived as allowing Israel actions.

Putin praised the Arab League as an effective mechanism for multilateral dialogue and the joint response to the challenges and threats facing the peoples of the Middle East and North Africa. The Kremlin has frequently criticized what it considers as the selective application of international law by Western powers, in particular with regard to questions of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia's efforts to won Arabic nations are part of a broader pivot towards the world South. In recent years, Moscow has deepened partnerships with nations across Africa, Latin America and Asia. December 2023 saw Putin warmly welcomed water and Saudi Arabia, where he discussed joint energy, trade and advanced technologies. In Abu Dhabi, president Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed referred to Putin as a dear friend and praised Russia as a key sales partner.

These developments underline a long -term strategic realignment. Faced with economic sanctions and political isolation of the West, Russia is trying to build another network of alliances based on shared skepticism towards unipolarity led by the United States. The next Summit of Russia-Arab is emblematic of this trend, offering a platform in Moscow to present itself as a diplomatic partner and a defender of international law on his own conditions.

The developments of May 17 place Ukraine at a crossroads. The exchange of successful prisoners and the desire expressed to continue the negotiations suggest a window of opportunity for dialogue. However, the path to follow remains heavy with geopolitical tangles.

Zakharovas' comments were more than simple propaganda; They reflect a deeply owned belief in Moscow that the involvement of natos is a fundamental obstacle to peace. Whether or not we accept this premise, history suggests that peace in Ukraine cannot be carried out in isolation of a wider dynamic of power.

While Russia strengthens its links with the Arab world and is positioned as a world counterweight to Western influence, Ukraine must sail in a complex matrix of alliances and expectations. The question is now whether kyiv will take into account Moscow who warns or double his alignment with NATO and the West, potentially at the cost of renewed negotiations. Either the choice will have deep consequences not only for Ukraine, but for the form of the emerging world order.

