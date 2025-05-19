



Relations tense between China and the European Union have for years in terms of tit-for-tate concerning the concerns of human rights. As long as they stayed, there were few prospects for a new era in bilateral links, an impasse aggravated by tensions on industrial overcapacity claimed in China and the Russia War with Ukraine. The main victim is the full investment agreement, agreed in principle by leaders over four years ago. The European Parliament has derailed ratification to protest against sanctions. The recent lifting of some of them by Beijing reduces only one obstacle to improving relationships. But that creates a better atmosphere. Given the disruption of American president Donald prevails over the war of world prices, a more constructive dialogue between the largest trading partner in China in Europe and the latter would be appropriate. In this regard, President Xi Jinping expressed his support for closer ties with Germany and the EU when he congratulated Friedrich Merz earlier this month to become the German Chancellor. And on the eve of a visit to China by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmarks, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, XI wrote to the Danish Chamber of Commerce in China that China would remain an ideal destination for foreign investors. XIS First letter to a world of foreign affairs in four years, it is a form of awareness which is used to transmit messages to an external audience. It would be naive to expect an improvement in China-EU relations overnight. They have fundamental economic and political differences, in particular commercial practices and market access, not to mention tensions on the war of Ukraine and related European security problems, despite the insistence of Beijing, it is neutral. However, since the Trums have returned, EU leaders have expressed the opening up to the improvement of links with China. The breeder of the Pekins of certain sanctions should remind Washington that Europe is unlikely to savor the fight against two commercial wars and that it has other options. It is unlikely to be completely aligned with one side. The EU needs its own position. In a sense, Chinese sanctions against European legislators were a reaction rather than provocation. If the EU, to reflection, reciprocal or shows the desire to improve relationships, Beijing can react in kind.

