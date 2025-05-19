Johnson and Zelensky in kyiv on April 9, 2022. | Consortium news

As we had universally planned, Little came out of Istanbul this week, where the Ukrainian and Russian delegations met the ostensible goal of exploring a negotiated war rules by proxy that the United States caused three years ago.

It is a strange situation where even people who speak did not expect anything useful to emerge from their conversation.

After less than two hours of negotiation, the two parties contained only future talks on subsidiary issues: an exchange of prisoners and a 30-day ceasefire a ceasefire from kyiv and his Western donors have refused for years but are now desperate to implement.

There was no discussion on an agreement to end the war and no final agreement other than one to continue negotiations. And the meeting was not without its acrimonious moments.

Discussions to negotiate more talks are not much but not nothing. The two parties have gathered for the first time since March 2022, when, a month after the war, they previously summoned to Istanbul and negotiated a document of document which would have ended the fighting until Boris Johnson, then the British Prime Minister, arrives to scuttle the agreement in order to continue the war.

There is no surprise or disappointment. It was obvious during a week of incessant posture that the kyiv regime and the European powers which recently assumed the task of manipulating it, have no desire to start substantial negotiations with the Russian Federation.

No, for the British, the French, the Germans and their client in kyiv, the imperative as the meeting of Istanbul was approached on Friday was to seem seriously devoted to talks on a mahogany table while preventing emerging progress towards diplomatic regulations.

In this effort, Europeans have failed, at least for the moment.

Trump takes over

President Donald Trump actually rejected them when, earlier this week, he responded, positively and vigorously, to President Vladimir Poutines unexpected to open interviews. Trump insisted, in all the ceilings, as is the case, that Volodymyr Zelensky, president of the Ukraines, should immediately forget the cease-fire and open the negotiations!

This seems to have pushed the margins of the British, the French and the Germans, who took over as Zelenskys practical guards since Trump took office in January. But I can not see little chance that the Friday talks mark the end of their efforts to maintain war and a distance colony even when they claim to defend the opposite.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz put things in motion last weekend when they flew to kyiv for an arranged summit with Zelensky. Upon their arrival, British, French and German leaders have greatly published an ultimatum: Moscow must accept a 30-day cease-fire by May 12 or Europeans would impose a set punishing with new sanctions on the Russians.

The curtain has also increased on many poor theater. While John Whitbeck, the international lawyer residing in Paris, pointed out on his blog in private difficulty, it seemed to be an offer that Moscow had to refuse in order to transmit the impression that Europeans were doing their best for peace, but the Russians remained attached to war.

The pleasure then started then. Putin, in an almost immediate response from the Kremlin, gave the Starmermacronmerz Ultimatum all the attention it deserved and does not have a bad foot in the Europeans and kyiv by offering negotiations open to kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul on Thursday.

At this point, the chronology has been well reported that Zelensky began to continue for several days. The Russian proposal was a simple theater: it was his first match. Ok, I agree to speak in Istanbul, but I insist on a summit with Putin himself. Putin ignored this too like Zelensky and his sponsors knew he would. First there must be a ceasefire, another idea that kyiv and his sponsors have abandoned.

It is prevailing on the intervention which ended the European follies. After the statements of the American presidents to the press and on social networks, the Ukrainian television actor who became president finally agreed to send a team of kyiv officials, led by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, to meet a Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, an eminent adviser to the Russian president.

Late Friday afternoon, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations both announced that they had agreed to resume the talks, but for the moment only on the question of the ceasefire. We are ready to continue contacts, said Medinsky at a press conference after the session.

There was a little more at this meeting than that. Friday evening, in a report, the Telegraph quoted Medinsky saying to the Ukrainians through the Ushapical negotiation table, we do not want a war, but that we were ready to fight for a year, two, three, as long. We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?

The reference of Medinskys was that the Russians call the Great War of the North, which Russia led against the Swedish Empire during the reign of Pierre Le Grand, from 1700 to 1721.

And that's it, an open door after a soap opera of Chicanery in London, Paris, Berlin and kyiv.

Don't forget the Minsk protocols

My point of view on the events of the weeks brings me back to the Minsk protocols, which Moscow negotiated a decade ago with kyiv, Paris and Berlin.

Signed in September 2014 and February 2015, they committed Ukraine to a new constitution by which the Russian provinces in the nations are would be granted a considerable degree of autonomy. kyiv and Moscow signed, France and Germany serving as co-signs supporting the first.

kyiv ignored the Minsk agreements of the day 1. And, as being well declared at the time, the French and the Germans later recognized that they had not signed solely to allow Ukraine enough to rearm in order to continue to attack the East provinces and to prepare for the war which finally broke out three years ago.

This story marked in pencil is useful for understanding the events of this week and what preceded them. Putin burned her fingers to Minsk, after personally negotiated the two protocols. I do not know when the Russian president decided that the European powers could not trust, but he certainly did not trust them since the debacle of Minsk.

The events of the past few weeks have proven that it is a good judgment. In an improvised game of diplomatic failures, Moscow had Europeans checked this time, making use worthy of kyiv as a pawn.

Postistanbul, it now appears that the best chance of a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict lies in the perspective of a Trumpputin summit. This, if it takes place, would completely define the Ukrainian crisis as a subset of Trumps projects to restore relations with Moscow.

And he would disarm, not to say humiliating the Europeans who led the continent to continue his support for the kyiv regime and the war.

Some warnings are in order here. One, as it suggested earlier, it is not at all clear that we heard the last European triumvirate who took the scene for a few days this week. Starmer, Macron and Merz, the latest new Chancellor of the Germans who has just been appointed, are strongly invested in the Ukrainian project and Russophobia that propels him.

Two, such as Putin and other Russian officials have clearly made, and very well last week, the substantial negotiations of a regulation of the Ukraine crisis must begin with the mutual recognition of the deep causes, to take the expression that the Kremlin is now favorable.

This is why Moscow has appointed Istanbul as the place of these new discussions. In Boris Johnson’s project three years ago, these concerns were dealt with.

We consider these talks as a continuation of the peace process in Istanbul, which was unfortunately interrupted by the Ukrainian side three years ago, Medinsky said at a press conference when he left on Thursday in Istanbul. The objective of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian part is ultimately to guarantee lasting peace by attacking the fundamental deep causes of the conflict.

The sentence is too omnipresent in the Russian discourse to ignore. The question is now whether Donald Trump, in any summit he could have with Vladimir Putin, will be at all equipped to respond to Russia's concerns.

If he does it, he will fundamentally modify the relations between the Western powers and Russia for the good diplomatic triumph. If he does not do so, it is unlikely that he gets something other than negotiators in Istanbul this week.

Consortiumnews.com, May 16. Patrick Lawrence, corresponding abroad for many years, mainly for the International Herald Tribune, is a columnist, essayist, speaker and author, more recently journalists and their shadows.