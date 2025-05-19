Jokowi Lyrics Ketum Psi Chaise, Opportunities and challenges

Suara.com – After being dismissed from the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle, the 7th president Joko Widodo Or Jokowi Not yet decided to join or create political parties. The last time he started taking a look at the president of the President General Indonesian solidarity party (Psi). Could Jokowi choose to dock to PSI? What are the benefits and loss?

Last In a restaurant in Solo, in central Java, Jokowi to the media team said they calculate the possibility of registering as president of the PSI. But he did not want to rush to make decisions, since the registration period was still quite long until June 18, 2025.

“Do not leave if later, for example, I joined, I lost,” said Jokowi.

The president of PSI is currently held by Kaesang Pangarep who is none other than the youngest son of Jokowi. The media crew mentioned Jokowi on the possibility of competing with his son. He then joked by saying that other candidates are not likely to register if he advanced.

“If I may register that the others do not register. Perhaps,” he joked.

Jokowi's statement was not without reason. During the elections in 2024, Kaesang himself was willing to give the post of general president of PSI to his father. The signal was transmitted by Kaesang when he and Jokowi met a number of PSI executives in Medan, North Sumatra. At that time, Jokowi also admitted that he had long loved the party that had the slogan “Jokowism was us”.

The identification of Jokowi with PSI is also reflected in the new concept carried by the Mawar logo party. Where PSI is currently carrying an individual party concept inspired by the idea of ​​the Super TBK Jokowi Party.

On March 3, 2025, the vice-president of the PSI DPP, Andy Budiman in Suara.com, recognized it with without. In addition to being inspired by Jokowi, according to him, the concept of the Super TBK party has also been widely applied in several countries; Like the Podemos party in Spain and the movement of the five stars or the M5 in Italy.

Joko Widodo or Jokowi and Kaesang Pangarep. (Antara / IST)

As a party that carries the concept of individual parties, the PSI president will be carried out by the electronic voting system. Where all members have the same voting rights.

The registration period for potential presidents was opened from May 13 to June 18, 2025. Those wishing to register must have an identity card (KTA) and receive a minimum recommendation letter from five regional leadership (DPW) and regional regional leadership council of 20 PSI (DPD).

While the great president of the PSI elections should take place on July 12, 2025. The results will be announced on July 19, 2025 at the PSI Congress in Solo, in the center of Java.

The vice-president of PSI Andy Budiman had expressed his hopes when he was asked for the possibility that Jokowi is registered as a candidate for the President General.

“We pray,” said Andy at the PSI DPP office, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (5/13).

Profit and loss to join PSI

The executive director of Triass Politika, Agung Baskoro, assessed that Jokowi's chances to join PSI were quite important. In addition to demanding political vehicles, Jokowi's decision to join PSI is considered more profitable than having to create a new party.

Agung said the resources should be expressed too much if Jokowi would be issued if she created a new political party. Both in terms of time, energy, costs, etc. So that the choice to join PSI, according to him, is more profitable for Jokowi.

7th President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. (Suara.com/alfian)

“It would be more efficient and efficient if Jokowi used the party that already existed. In my opinion, it is one of the parties that is quite potential,” said Agung Suara.comSaturday (05/17/2025).

On the other hand, the PSI is considered to be great to also benefit from membership in Jokowi. As a former president with an approval rating reached 78% at the end of his mandate, the presence of Jokowi in PSI would have a significant impact on the votes during the 2029 elections.

“So when both, PSI and Jokowi can benefit each other,” he said.

According to Agung, it is not impossible that PSI is able to present themselves in Senayan after two failed in the 2019 and 2024 elections. Because the political power of Jokowi which was dispersed after a party will no longer be consolidated if PSI is joined.

“In the future, if this is indeed worked seriously by Jokowi and the solo family, it is not impossible that PSI passes the Parliament and PSI becoming an intermediate party,” he said.

While the political observer, Yusak Farchan assessed that there were signs of PSI who tended to really want to attract Jokowi to his party. This is at least seen under the conditions of appointment of the general president who seem to be loosened. Where the appointment can be made by new members.

“If you look at the candidate's conditions for the president who are loosened, there is indeed a tendency to PSI to try to attract Jokowi as general president,” said Yusak.

PSI's efforts to attract Jokowi, said Yusak, not without reason. He suspected that the strategy was inseparable from Kaesang's failure to bring PSI to Parliament.

“If Jokowi is the president, the opportunity for PSI to pass Senayan is quite open. Especially if the number of parliamentary thresholds is reduced in accordance with previous MK decision signs,” he said.

On the one hand, Yusak also agrees with Agung. According to him, Jokowi will also benefit if you join PSI. Because Jokowi needs political vehicles to maintain political interests and their families.

“If you're not partying, you'll be bothering Jokowi to be beaten here and there,” said Yusak.

Political communication observer at ESA Unggul University, Mr. Jamiluddin Ritonga believes differently. According to him, there was no guarantee for PSI to qualify for Parliament if Jokowi joined the party.

“Competition between other political parties is very strict. It is not easy for the Gurun party like PSI in a short time to be able to prick the Middle Party,” Jamiluddin told Suara.com.

In addition, said Jamiluddin, in the middle of a variety of sharp places against Jokowi while being president. Like the overtaking of Gibran Rakabuming, Raka has advanced as a vice-presidential candidate to be elected.

“The PSI must see more less if Jokowi leads PSI. Do not leave the Jokowi elections so that the Ketum really becomes more and more a small party. It is certainly prejudicial,” he concluded.