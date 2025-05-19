Violence incidents led by LWE from 1,936 to 374 in 15 years: Center | India News





The Center said that incidents of leftist extremism (LWE) increased to 374 in 2024 compared to its highest level in 1936 in 2010 on Saturday. While incidents of violence by LWE saw a reduction of 81%, the total number of deaths, including civilians and security forces, also reduced by 85% compared to 1005 deaths in 2010 to 150 in 2024, said a press release from the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, it is true that Maoist violence had blocked the progress of many districts in central and eastern India. This is why in 2015, our government made a complete national plan for policy and action to eradicate Maoist violence. The story continues below this announcement In addition to zero tolerance towards violence, we also focused on a massive push towards infrastructure and social empowerment to bring a positive change in the life of the poor in these regions, he said. The press release said recently in one of the largest anti-naxal operations in the history of the country, the security forces have carried out a major breakthrough in the fight against the LWE along the border of the Chhattisgarh-Telangana. He said that a massive operation had been carried out between April 21 and May 11, 2025, in the Karreguttalu hill region (KGH), a known bastion of naxal groups. The number of districts affected by LWE increased from 126 to 90 in April 2018, 70 in July 2021 and 38 in April 2024. The story continues below this announcement The press release has also indicated, over the past 10 years, more than 8,000 Naxalites have abandoned the path of violence, and therefore the number of districts affected by Naxal has reduced to less than 20. In recent years, the multidimensional strategy of the counter-Lwe combining the application of security, inclusive development and community engagement have experienced significant success, said the press release, adding that the movement has been weakened, violence has decreased and many districts affected by the LWE are reintegrated in the national year. The government of India undertakes to completely eliminate naxism by March 31, 2026, because naxism is considered to be the largest obstacle in the development of remote areas and tribal villages, because it prevents education, health care, connectivity, banking services and postal services to reach these villages, said the press release.

