Trump News at a glance: the president faces the intensification of criticisms on the gift of the Qatar plan | Trump administration





Donald Trump undergoes increasing pressure to accept a luxury plane of $ 400 million in Qatar while several senior republicans join the choir of criticism.

The main democrat Chris Murphy described it as a definition of corruption, while even some of the nearby allies were furious, some saying that it was the opposite of the Trumps promised to drain the marsh and was a stain on the administration.

Trump unleashed criticism on Saturday, saying that the gift was in the United States and not for him personally. Murphy later told NBC that it was not true.

Meanwhile, some lawyers launch their own law firms and challenge Trump's administrations to reduce funding and punish civil servants while the president highlights a broad attack on the Ministry of Justice and the main law firms.

Acceptance of Qatar Jet is the definition of corruption, says the senator

Donald won over the acceptance of a $ 400 million Boeing Jet in Qatar is the definition of corruption, a high -level democrat said on Sunday, while several senior republicans joined a bipartite shooting and concern about the luxury gift.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic Senator in Connecticut, sentenced Grift Flying to NBC when he assailed the presidents' trip to several Gulf states this week which included a stop in Qatar.

Rand Paul, an American republican senator for Kentucky and president of his internal security committee Chambers, told ABC that the donation of the jet gave at least the appearance of a conflict of interest.

American lawyers have created their own cabinets to fight against Trump Onslaught

While Trump leads a bruising attack on the main law firms and the Ministry of Justice, some lawyers launch their own law firms and challenge the administration effort to reduce funding and punish civil servants.

The decision to start companies came while the judiciary has become a major bulwark against the Trump administration. More than 200 proceedings have been disposed of various Trump administration policies and more than 70 decisions prevented the administration of the execution of various policies.

Bessent says Walmart will eat prices after Trump's request

The American retail company Walmart will eat some of the prices in accordance with Trumps' requests, insisted the secretary to the presidents of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, saying that he had received insurance during a personal telephone call with the Director General of the Company, Doug McMillon.

Walmart said last week that he did not have an alternative to increase consumers' prices from later this month, because he could not absorb the cost of presidents on international trade. The declaration caused a angry response from Trump, who said on Saturday that the company should eat the prices and not to charge for appreciated customers.

According to Bessent, speaking Sunday at NBCS meets the press, Walmart now promises it exactly.

Fears that Trump could target statisticians if the data disappoint

A change of rule proposed, which facilitates dismissal, civil servants considered to be intentionally reversing the presidential directives could open the way to the White House to draw statisticians used to produce objective data on the economy but whose figures prove to be politically annoying, warn the experts.

With Trump under pressure to explain gross domestic product figures (GDP) in narrowing in the middle of the warnings of economists that prices could trigger a recession, the administration could use new employment rules to put pressure on workers in the cooking of books.

Trump loses patience with Putin, says the Finnish chief

Donald Trump is getting impatient with Vladimir Putin, the president of Finland said after a long conversation with his American counterpart.

Alexander Stubb said Trump and Putin, who should speak by phone on Monday, should not decide the fate of Ukraine on the head of its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stubb said: If we were to bring it together, we could say that Zelenskyy is patient and President Trump is starting to be impatient, but in the right direction, that is to say towards Russia.

Former American president Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer who spread to his bones, his office announced on Sunday and his family are considering treatment options. Donald Trump expressed his concern in the name of himself and First Lady Melania Trump.

The American government's debt could undergo more pressure this week after the credit rating agency Moodys has stripped the United States of its first-rate triple-A note.

