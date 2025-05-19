How Donald Trump, Barack Obama reacted to Biden cancer diagnoses





Washington:

The wishes for rapid recovery flocked for former American president Joe Biden after his office announced on Sunday that he had received a diagnosis of “aggressive” prostate cancer. In a statement, the Democrat's office said that its cancer was characterized by a Gleason 9 score (Group 5 of Grade 5) and spread to its bones. He said cancer seems to be sensitive to hormones, allowing effective management, and the Biden family examined options for possible treatment plans.

American legislators on both sides – democrats and republicans – went to social networks to pay tribute to the 82 -year -old leader.

US President Donald Trump, who has long mocked Biden on his cognitive capacities, said that he was “saddened” by the news of the health of his former political rival. Considering his social platform of truth, the republican chief said: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about the recent medical diagnosis of Joe Biden. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a rapid and successful recovery.”

Former President Barack Obama also wished his former colleague a complete recovery. Biden was vice-president of the United States as part of the Obama administration.

In a message published in X, Obama said: “Michelle and I think of the whole Biden family. No one has done to find revolutionary treatment for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am sure that he fights this challenge with his brand resolution and his grace. We pray for a quick and complete recovery.”

After the death of his son Beau Biden of brain cancer in 2015, Biden led the Cancer Moonshot initiative in order to reduce cancer mortality rates and improve the lives of people affected by deadly disease.

Biden vice-president Kamala Harris, who intervened as a democratic candidate in the battle against Trump after Biden abandoned the presidential election from last year, also reacted to her health update and said that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were saddened to hear the diagnosis.

“Joe is a fighter-and I know that he will face this challenge with the same force, the same resilience and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We hope for a complete and fast recovery,” she wrote on X.

“We keep it, Dr. Biden, and their whole family in our hearts and prayers during this period,” she added, referring to the wife of Biden, Jill Biden.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a statement, said: “I think of Bidens when they take cancer, a disease they have done so much to try to save others. I wish you a quick and complete recovery.”

The former speaker of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, also reacted, saying: “President Joe Biden is a great American patriot. Paul and I join the millions across the country and in the world, praying for him to have strength and a rapid recovery in the battle against cancer. By sending him love and his family.”

