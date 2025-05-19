PSI Cadres will open the Jokowi diploma, make sure that it is not the management of Kaesang





Jakarta –

President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party DPW (Psi) West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Dian Sandi Utama was examined by the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning the report of the accusation of false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Dian Sandi is ready to open questions Jokowi diploma.

“As long as I know, I will certainly be open to the police. I believe that professional jobs and in the future are all according to what I have said from the start, I want all of this to end,” Dian Sandi told the metropolitan police of Jakarta on Monday 5/19/2025).

Dian Sandi himself downloaded a photo of the Jokowi diploma through his X account on April 1, 2025. Dian said that his actions were to defend Jokowi because of the false diploma accusation.

Scroll to continue with content

“Today, I was called because of my conscience, I will open this truth. I have done research from the start, instead of putting a body for Mr. Jokowi but I am sad Mr. Jokowi is Digitukan,” he explained.

Dian admitted that there was no direction of Ketum PSI Kaesang Pangarep or Jokowi of his actions. Dian said he had not agreed to see Jokowi insulted.

“I have moved from the start, there was no management of PSI, there was no direction of Ketum Kaesang, in particular Mr. Jokowi. Friends can check, there is no order for me. I move in my personal name, it is on my own initiative,” he said.

“As Mr. Jokowi insulted and all kinds, I will be their opponents at any time, after all, I will fight. For me, I want to mention that I am an opponent, especially for Roy Suryo and Dr. Tifa, that people cannot be held,” he added.

Reported by Detikbali, the executive of the PSI Dian Sandi Utama was also reported to the police of the criminal investigation for distribution of documents in the form of someone's diploma without the owner's authorization. Dian was reported by a professor from the University of North Sumatra (USU) with the YLH initials.

In a report received by Detikbali, Dian Sandi Utama would have violated article 32 of the law number 11 The year 2008. In the report submitted YLH, Dian Sandi was considered to be noise on social networks due to the download of the download of photos of the Jokowi diploma on page X. YLH reported that Dian on April 24, 2025.

Jokowi report to Polda Metro Jaya

We know that Jokowi reported an alleged slander linked to the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. Police have been reporting at present.

The report was recorded and managed by the Polyda Metro Metro Jaya Kamneg. Jokowi reported on articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and the laws on article 27a, 32 and 35 on information and electronic transactions.

Jokowi has given a number of evidence in a report linked to the accusation of false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. In total, 24 social media objects are given to investigators.

“But in the description of the facts, it was explained that of the 24 social media objects that we proposed as evidence, 5 people suspected of being involved in the initials of the hospital, the ice, the hospital, the T and K,” said Jokowi's lawyer, Rivai Kusumangara, during the Wednesday contact (30/4).

Also discover the video “Jokowi entering the PSI Caketum exchange, Golkar Little Experience to become president”:

(WNV / Mail)