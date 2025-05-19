Politics
The arrest of an academic for a “thoughtful” position against the violence and the BJP ministers faced by any action for “degrading” that the armed forces highlighted Sunday, the Congress declared the Congress.
The scathing remarks of the opposition party intervened after the Haryana police arrested the head of the Ashoka political science department, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, on his Sindoor remarks.
“His only error is that he wrote this post. His other error is his name,” said the chief of the media and advertising of the congress, Pawan Khera. “It is the state of the new India under the Modi government”.
Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday after two FIRs were deposited for strict accusations, in particular the endangering of sovereignty and integrity, for his publications on social networks linked to Operation Sindoor.
One of his lawyers, Kapil Balyan, said that the associate professor had been produced on Sunday evening in court and had been placed in pre -trial detention for two days in a case registered on a complaint from the Haryana State Commission for women on Saturday evening.
In an article on X, Khera said Mahmudabad had been arrested for a “thoughtful” Facebook publication. “A historian and an academic is imprisoned not for incitement to violence but to have pleaded against him. His crime dares to the truth in power, to expose the cynical community account of the BJP and call the hypocrisy of nationalism on the chest.”
“Meanwhile, the Minister of BJP and their assistant CM faced any action after having openly degraded the armed forces. No fir trees. No arrest. This is the double standard of Modi's governance,” he said.
Khera referred to the alleged reprehensible comments made by the Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shah, and the deputy Minister of Head of the State Jagdish Devda.
The Congress said that Devda said the whole Indian army and courageous soldiers bowed to Modi's feet. On the other hand, Shah had to apologize after his remarks connecting the religion of the terrorists behind Pahalham's strike with that of the Sofiya Qureshi Color triggered an outrage.
Referring to the comments of the BJP ministers, Khera said: “This is not a single man. It is the slow suffocation of freedom of expression, the criminalization of dissent and the use of state machines to silence the intellectuals who question the manufactured rage of the BJP.”
He said that the current exemption feared the questions, his own people.
When writers, teachers and criticisms are brand enemies, the real enemy is democracy itself, he said and added: “We defend an India that values debate and democracy, not dictates them.”
“Mahmudabad, by the way, is the grandson of Padma Bhushan late Jagat S Mehta, who was secretary of foreign affairs from India from 1976 to 1979, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Minister of External Affairs. His only error is that he wrote this post. And his other error is his name,” said Khera.
With the position, he also shared a screenshot of the academic post for which he was arrested.
The arrest comes a few days after the Haryana women's rights committee sent him an opinion by questioning his remarks even if Mahmudabad had argued that they were “misunderstood” and stated that he had exercised his fundamental right to freedom of expression.
In one of the posts, Mahmudabad said that right -wing people applauding the Sofiya Qurereshi pass should demand the protection of the crowd and the “arbitrary” bulldozer of the properties.
The associate professor described the media briefings by Colu Qureshi and the commander of the Vyomika Singh squadron as “optics”. “But the optics must result in reality on the ground, otherwise it is just hypocrisy,” he said.
The commander of the Singh wing had informed the media alongside the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri and Coli Qureshi, on Operation Sindoor.
The Indian armed forces struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor in retaliation against the April 22 terrorist attack.
