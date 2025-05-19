Politics
Trap in China in the rare earths of western war in danger?
The new license process of China reduces important deliveries of raw materials. It makes electric cars and fighter planes. The West develops an emergency plan.
Beijing has been scratching for months China Export of raw materials to the west. A license process in April aims to force companies to request the purchase of critical raw materials. Previously, the Beijing government had already used various snapshots, notably on Gallium, antimony and Germanium. This houses important problems for Western lines.
Dominance of China in critical raw materials in production in production
New rules in China, thus exporting rare earths, are developing to threaten global supply chains. At the beginning of April 2025, the exported remarks of Beijing in seven rare genes and magnets were worried, which are necessary for a range of products (from electric cars to wind turbines).
Exporters, China industrial groups and coves specializing in supply chains have now declared that the Beijing Ministry of Commerce began to allocate licenses for export to Europe. However, the pace is not high enough to follow the need. The temporal window in which we can prevent a significant shame to prevent European production is fast Financial time In addition, Wolfgang Niedermark, member of the main creation of the Federal Association of German Industry EV (BDI).
American manufacturers (including TeslaFord and Lockheed Martin) already consider in their investor pronounces the new stages of China. An industrial representative of Europe, located in China, said that current encourageers were intolerable for external manufacturers. I see that there is really an incompetence here, cited FT. You have differentiated the effects that all of this have and that you need to prepare.
Critical raw materials as a Middle Political Pressure in China want to hinder the United States
This is not the first time that China has been collecting the export of rare raw materials. During the months, the Beijing government has always added new raw materials from a list of minerals and exported metals. Other examples are phosphorus (here, China had already closed the locks due to high needs), antimon and tungsten. Important: it is not always rare earths that aim for China.
In April 2025, the Ministry of Commerce decided to control the stricter exports for seven out of a total of 17 rare land. Koonhen also see a political motive here. China wants to use absolute domination in critical raw materials to scam the pressure in the trade war. Heavy rare lands such as dysprosium and terbium come from China in China today, said Maren Liedtke, geologist at the German raw material agency, at the Time.
Not as large quantities of rare earths are necessary for domestic production. In 2024, European industry had not imported only 13,000 tonnes. In addition, there were also rare land products. However, when these raw materials are used, they are essential. Wherever they miss, production is motionless.
Rstunnunulie needs
The problem of Chinese domination has already reached the EU level years ago. Critical raw materials are mainly mentioned because these raw materials occur exactly in products and technologies which are increasingly important during the energy transition. The EU commission calls the batteries (lithium, cobalt and nickel), solar panels (gallium) or wind energy (boron), among others. Titan and Wolfram, in turn, are particularly essential in the space and defense sectors. The rare earths also arrive at critical raw materials.
This is why the EU has fueled critical raw material law, years ago. This identifies a list of particularly critical raw materials and stipulates that until 2030, only parts of the recycling, production and rupture of critical raw materials are eliminated in a single country. This wants to prevent the union.
Rare land also occurs in many technologies that make the infrastructure of modern leaders functional. They are also in hard computer records, screens or radar.
Large problems when shopping was the West too slow?
However, EU's shopping centers run slowly. Michael Wurmser, Granden Von Norge Mining, said the rhythm of the Behden as at least small hrde in the context of the mining of Rock Phosphate in Norway. On other plates, the West was simply too slow. An example of this is the anti -lone element for the defense sector.
Western governments and companies have not adequately explored Antimon, at least China was a reliable source but had only one trading partner, for the predictable of these scenarios, told Scott Eldridge to that IPPEN.MEDIA. Edige Dégé Military Metals, a Canadian mining company. Kufer now has big problems to buy antimon.
The German Rheinmetall RSTUNGRSGROUP of Northern Rhine-Westphalia has at least gave the whole light for Wolfram. The group needs this raw material for munitions of reservoir and average caliber being several hundred tonnes, but the supply chain is secure.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fr.de/wirtschaft/china-falle-bei-seltenen-erden-westliche-kriegsgeraete-in-gefahr-zr-93739169.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bayern Munich Harry Kane is going deeply deeply
- China tells managers to brake alcohol, cigarette expenses
- “Deeply concerned”: PM Modi expresses the best wishes to Joe Biden after the diagnosis of prostate cancer | India News
- Download the Jokowi diploma, the PSI Dian Sandi framework was examined by metropolitan police
- The Last of Us Episode 6: Eugene Flashback explained
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Setback to PCB as the latest BCCI step to isolate Pakistan Cricket Hits Bullseye: report
- Migraine Tiktoc Hack: Can Coke and Big French Fries actually relieve pain? This is science
- Highlights of ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final Doha 2025
- The earthquake, which reached 4.2, hit Afghanistan, a fourth consecutive earthquake in 4 days
- The hands of the Chicagoland rally: a protest of 30 miles against the policies of President Donald Trump connects Aurora to Chicago on Ogden avenue
- Modi's transition from Pakistan resolution restraint