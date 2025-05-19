The United Kingdom seeks to reset EU relationships 5 years after Brexit

London – The United Kingdom and the European Union will meet in London on Monday to discuss the closer links at their first official summit from Brexit.

The meeting between the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer And senior EU officials, including the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, aim to open the way to a new agreement between the two parties.

There is hope that an agreement could improve the British economy, which was struck by a drop in EU trade caused by the increase in costs and administrative formalities after the United Kingdom left the block in 2020.

Since he became Prime Minister in July, Starmer has sought to Reset Relations with the EUAfter years of tensions in the wake of the United Kingdom Brexit referendum June 23, 2016.

Post-Brexit relations were governed by a trade agreement Negotiated by the Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson. Starmer thinks that this can be improved in a way that stimulates trade and strengthens security.

We do not know what will be announced at the summit, but Starmer said on Sunday that there would be an agreement, following trade agreements that the United Kingdom has concluded in recent weeks with India and the United States

Tomorrow, we take another step forward, with even more advantages for the United Kingdom following a strengthened partnership with the European Union, “he said. It will be good for our work, good for our bills and good for our borders.

Since the Labor Party returned to power after 14 years of conservative government, a period which was widely marked by the moment preceding Brexit vote and its consequences, the two parties sought to improve relations.

It was the most obvious in the More coordinated response at the large -scale invasion of Ukraine in Russia following a change of approach to Washington after the return of US President Donald Trump.

Starmer, who campaigned for the United Kingdom to remain in the EU in the referendum and subsequently asked for a second vote, said that he wanted a better agreement with the block of 27 countries which would smooth trade between the two parties and strengthen security cooperation, including on defense purchases.

Although no price is slapped on the export of goods between the two sides, a range of non -tariff obstacles, including more expensive border controls and laborious documents, has made trade more difficult.

Post-Brexit visa restrictions have also hampered the cross-border activities of service professionals, such as bankers or lawyers, as well as cultural exchanges, especially tour groups and school trips.

Before the summit, the first in what was to be annual events, Starmer said that good progress had been made in negotiations, while insisting that the United Kingdom will not violate its red lines. In its electoral manifesto last year, plowing said that it would not join the single market and customs without friction of the EU, or accept the free movement of people between the United Kingdom and the EU.

Discussions on strengthening links have largely focused on security and defense and on a Young mobility plan This would allow young British and Europeans to live and work temporarily in the territory of the other.

This remains a politically delicate problem in the United Kingdom, seen by some Brexiteers as a step towards free movement, although the United Kingdom already has mobility provisions of young people with countries like Australia and Canada.

The Minister of the Cabinet, Nick Thomas-Symonds, who is to carry out negotiations, said that the talks with the EU went over.

The summit should lead to more intense discussions on a range of problems, in particular the alignment of standards for the sale of agricultural products which could eliminate expensive food controls exported to the English chain, narrower energy links and a new fishing pact.

Although he does not provide details, Thomas-Symonds said he was convinced that trade could be improved for imports of food and exports.

We know that we have had trucks awaiting 16 hours, fresh foods at the rear could not be exported, because frankly, it only triggers, all the necessary certifications, we absolutely want to reduce this, he told the BBC.

Disagreements would remain on fishing, an economically minor but symbolically important problem for the member states of the United Kingdom and the EU such as France. The disputes on the question almost derailed an agreement on Brexit in 2020.

As in all negotiations, some compromises can be difficult, especially for Starmer, whose popularity has dropped in recent months.

Earlier this month, anti-immigration and pro-Brexit Reform UK won Big in local elections. Starmer knows that he will face likely charges to betray Brexit, regardless of the results of talks. The Trump still dilk, which supported Brexit, could also be a potential puzzle for Starmer.

Resets could always be bound by disagreements on how to consolidate existing areas of cooperation such as fisheries and / or external factors, such as a negative United States in the United Kingdom in search of closer links with the EU, said Jannike Wachowiak, research partner in the United Kingdom in a changing Europe reflection group.