For decades, India political leaders have maintained a limited approach to Pakistan, especially the day after terrorist attacks.

Whether it is the attack on the 2001 Parliament, the Mumbai 2008 carnage or the 2000 car bomb attack against the Jammu-et-Cachemire legislative assembly complex, the response was largely limited to televised debates, diplomatic declarations and temporary indignation.

The action has rarely followed. Pakistan, in turn, exploited this passivity by sheltering terrorist groups and intimidating India by nuclear blackmail, the brand in South Asia as a nuclear flash point to discourage reprisals. However, this long -standing strategic inertia paradigm underwent a decisive change after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

From inertia to strategic action

At the start of his first mandate after being elected in 2014, changed to repair relations with Pakistan by concrete action and goodwill gestures.

He invited the Minister of Primordial of the time, Nawaz Sharif, to his sworn ceremony and then paid an unexpected visit to Lahore in 2015 to attend a wedding reception at Sharifs' residence, signaling unprecedented awareness of New Delhi for a peaceful and constructive commitment.

However, soon these openings were encountered by betrayal, seen in the attack on the Pathankot air base in 2016, followed by Uri's attack later that year, then the massacre of Pulwama in 2019. Recognizing that peace negotiations cannot coexist with terrorism, Modi has recalibrated the Pakistan strategy. He went from restraint to Responenot Just Symbolic, but Kineticderring a strong message that terrorism against India would have serious consequences.

This strategic recalibration was obvious during the URI incident in September 2016, when India launched surgical strikes through the control line (LOC) against terrorist launch ramps, an unprecedented decision at the time.

However, the final change appeared after the terrorist attack of Pulwama in February 2019, which cost the lives of 40 members of Indian security personnel. In response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched air strikes deeply in the Pakistani territory in Balakot, targeting the Jaish-E-Mohammad terrorist camps.

For the first time since the 1971 war, the Indian jets crossed the Pakistani airspace to launch an aggressive strike. This action has challenged not only the longtime nuclear deterrent account of the Pakistans, but also the New Delhis have self-imposed strategic prudence.

He sent a clear message that India would no longer be limited by the fears of nuclear climbing when it comes to taking measures against cross -border terrorism. This daring decision not only avenged the attack on Pulwama, but it also reshaped the dynamics of this relationship.

Operation Sindoor: a new normal

This statement led to Operation Sindoor in May 2025, which was carried out in response to the devastating terrorist attack of Pahalgam which killed 26 civilians.

The operation targeted nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Jammu-Cachemire (POJK), using a sophisticated mixture of Russian, French, Israeli and native Indian weapons.

A diversified range of platforms including burst of burst armed with scalp missiles, su-30mkis carrying brahmos, Israeli skystriker drones and the native Samar air defense system are precisely deployed according to target profiles, demonstrating an India multidimensional attack capacity.

All selected targets have been coordinated and struck by punctual precision, demonstrating the increased India the military preparation, the technological capacity and the deep intelligence penetration in Pakistan. Pakistani air defense systems, which included HQ-9 and LY-80, failed to intercept the strikes, exposing serious vulnerabilities in Pakistani defensive infrastructure.

The operation was carried out with surgical precision, avoiding civilian victims while delivering a strong and undoubted strategic message. In his speech to the nation on May 12, 2025, Modi described it as a doctrinal change, declaring unequivocally that talks and terror cannot go together. He warned that any future act of terrorism would be considered an act of war, putting the Pakistans to a strict examination.

Modi has clearly indicated that the Sindoor operation is not the conclusion, but rather the start of a new normal strategy of Pakistan India, in which the measured, robust and proactive military actions will be the norm. His declaration marked a significant transformation of the strategic doctrine of the India, reporting a decisive distance from the reactive postures towards a sustained policy of deterrence and national affirmation.

In addition, in a daring decision to increase non -military pressure on Pakistan, New Delhi suspended the waters of the Indus Treaty of the historic bilateral agreement marking strategic recalibration in its approach.

The Treaty, signed in 1960 under the supervision of the World Bank, also aimed to distribute the waters of the Industry river system and has long been considered a rare example of cooperation between the two nations, even in times of turbulence and conflict.

Modi underlined this fundamental change by declaring that water and blood cannot flow together, which implies that India will no longer separate terrorism from its broader political and economic consequences. This indicates that New Delhis changes the attitude to the use of non -military tools to put pressure on Pakistan.

Beyond the nuclear bluff

The most significant change under Modi may have been the resolute dismissal of the India of the Pakistan nuclear blackmail. In the past, Pakistan has used the threat of nuclear reprisals after terrorist strikes to dissuade Indian responses, leading to a strategic restraint from New Delhi.

However, the Modis government has refused to be intimidated, declaring unequivocally that the fear of climbing would not dictate the India security posture. When previous attacks have led to inertia and rhetoric, the Modi era introduced decisive measures. Operations like Balakot and Sindoor have shown that limited and calibrated military responses are possible even in a nuclear context, thus modifying the deterrent balance.

In doing so, India has directly questioned the representation of Pakistans of South Asia as a permanent nuclear flash point, in order to attract international attention to cashmere. Instead, New Delhi has shown that strategic firmness can coexist with regional stability, reducing the pakistan lever in world diplomacy.

The more strengthening of this posture has clearly emphasized unity in the face of terror. During Operation Sindoor, the Modi government strategically countered the terrorist attempts to sow community discord by highlighting Pluralist India ethics.

Two Indian women OfficeScolonel Sophia Qureshi, a Muslim officer from the body of signals, and the commander of the Vyomika Singh wings, a Hindu of official press parameters, symbolizing the India rejection of the communal stories that terrorists often seek to exploit.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, said that Pahalgam's attack, in which civilians had been killed on the basis of their Hindu religious identity, was part of an important conception to encourage communal disorders in Jammu-et-Cachemire and through the country, aimed at destabilizing India as a whole.

By ensuring that these two different confessions officers write together the media, the leadership of Modis has transmitted a strong message that such attempts at India will fail. Governments have coordinated the response, both in terms of military action and management decisions, the Indian company said to fight terrorism while confirming national cohesion.

Too much terrorism

In addition, recent modis remarks that terrorism is not only a serious threat to India, but also dangerous for Pakistan itself a broader regional concern.

Pakistans use extremist groups as strategic tools have been expressed more and more, with entities like Pakistan of Tehrik-E-Taliban (TTP) now constituting a direct threat to its internal security, targeting both civilians and security personnel. Despite this return of flame, Pakistan continues to present itself as a victim on the world scene while not dismantling the terrorist networks operating inside its borders.

For lasting peace and an improvement in bilateral relations, Pakistan must embark on real deactivation efforts. This includes the reform of his education system, the redefinition of his religious discourse and empowering the democratic institutions to slow down extremist influence. Countries like Saudi Arabia, through initiatives such as Vision 2030, offer a model to balance tradition with modernization.

Without significant reform, Pakistan risks additional instability, eroding not only its internal sovereignty, but also the prospects for regional peace. The issues, therefore, are not limited to Pakistan, Alonethey is essential for the future stability of South Asia as a whole.

Modi has fundamentally changed the India approach to Pakistan. By rejecting appeasement, by confronting nuclear intimidation and using a calibrated mixture of military, diplomatic and economic tools, India has redefined its strategic doctrine where peace depends on responsibility and deterrence is actively applied.

Bold movements such as Balakot air strike, the Sindoor operation and the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty represent a wider recalibration of the India strategy towards Pakistan based on affirmation, resilience and strategic clarity.

The leadership of Modis has shown that India would no longer accept terrorism like the peace prize and that diplomacy must be supported with force. To reach sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, Pakistan must abandon the use of terrorism as a state policy and pursue significant and progressive reforms according to prospective thought.

It is only then that the region can go beyond confrontation towards authentic peace and stability.

Idress Aftab is a research analyst at the Center for Foreign Policy Research, New Delhi